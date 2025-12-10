GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Markets
UPDATE

US Federal Reserve cuts key interest rate for third and final time in 2025

Policymakers voted to cut target range for benchmark rate to 3.50% to 3.75%

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
1 MIN READ
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC.
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference in Washington, DC.
AFP-ALEX WONG

Dubai: The US Federal Reserve delivered its third straight and final 25-basis-point rate cut of 2025, a highly anticipated move that offers clues about its outlook for 2026.

Policymakers voted 10–3 to lower the Fed’s key lending rate to a range of 3.50% to 3.75% — the first such split since 2019 — delivering the quarter-point cut markets had expected.

Future uncertain

Ahead of the US decision, traders had fully priced in a quarter-point cut but trimmed expectations for deeper easing, with only two additional reductions now projected for 2026. Lower rates could gradually ease borrowing costs on mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and business financing.

While the move matched market expectations, the outlook is less clear. The Fed signaled at least one more rate cut next year and highlighted rising risks to employment. A deeper split also emerged inside the central bank, with three officials opposing the modest reduction.

There is still some optimism about a more dovish shift in 2026. Kevin Hassett — US President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser and the frontrunner to succeed Jerome Powell in May — has said he sees room for substantially lower rates.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

UAE cuts interest rate for third, final time in 2025

UAE cuts interest rate for third, final time in 2025

41m ago1m read
As high interest rates meant it’s more expensive to borrow money, big purchases slowed or got delayed.

US, UAE on track for final interest rate cut of 2025

3m read
Gold, silver prices drop on MCX after Fed rate cut

Dubai gold is nearing Dh500. What’s driving the jump?

2m read
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell arrives at a news conference in Washington, DC.

US Fed cuts key interest rate for second time in 2025

1m read