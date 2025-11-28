Dubai gold prices surge Dh3.75 overnight, rate-cut bets drive fourth monthly gain

Dubai 24k hits Dh504.25, up from Dh475 this month as rate‑cut bets lift bullion
Dubai: Dubai’s gold market closed the week with 24k bullion at Dh504.25 per gram on Friday, up from Dh500.50 on Thursday, extending a steady month‑long climb in local prices. The 22k benchmark followed the same pattern, finishing at Dh467 compared with Dh463.50 in the previous session, reinforcing a clear upward bias into the end of November.
Over the last 30 days, 24k prices have pushed from Dh475.25 on 4 November to above Dh500, while 22k has advanced from Dh440 to the high Dh460s. The move reflects both the global surge in bullion and a firm retail bid in Dubai, with buyers adjusting to higher ticket sizes but showing little sign of stepping away from the market.
The local rally has been built in stages rather than in a single spike. Early in the month, 24k traded in the Dh479–Dh483 range, before slipping briefly to Dh475.25 on November 4, which now looks like the month’s key buying opportunity. By mid‑November, the tone had shifted decisively higher, with 24k frequently printing around Dh492–Dh504 and 22k consolidating in the mid‑Dh450s to high Dh460s.
From November 9, when 24k sat at Dh482 and 22k at Dh446.25, the market has added more than Dh20 per gram on 24k and about Dh21 on 22k by November 28. The second half of the month in particular shows a stair‑step pattern, with only shallow pullbacks and buyers consistently willing to accept higher levels after each dip.
The local firmness in Dubai mirrors a powerful global move in bullion. Internationally, gold is trading around $4,190 an ounce, up nearly 5% on the week and on track for a fourth straight monthly gain as markets price in another interest‑rate cut in the US. With swap traders assigning better than an 80% chance to a quarter‑point reduction in December, investors are responding to a weaker yield environment that makes non‑interest‑bearing assets such as gold relatively more attractive.
Bullion has already set a record above $4,380 an ounce this year and is on course for its strongest annual performance since 1979, driven by heavy central‑bank buying and sustained inflows into gold‑backed exchange‑traded funds. Silver has moved in tandem, rising to within a dollar of its own record on the back of tight physical supply and the same rate‑cut narrative.
For Dubai’s physical market, the price action translates into higher entry costs but also reinforces gold’s role as a store of value at a time of monetary uncertainty. Retail buyers who moved during the brief mid‑month softness, when 24k dipped back toward Dh485–Dh490, are now comfortably in the money, while late‑month buyers face a market that is still supported by global macro tailwinds rather than purely local sentiment.
If global prices remain anchored above $4,000 an ounce and the Federal Reserve delivers another cut, the bias for Dubai retail rates in the near term remains to the upside, even if short‑term consolidation around the Dh500 mark is likely.
