Dubai gold prices surge Dh3.75 overnight, rate-cut bets drive fourth monthly gain

The local firmness in Dubai mirrors a powerful global move in bullion. Internationally, gold is trading around $4,190 an ounce, up nearly 5% on the week and on track for a fourth straight monthly gain as markets price in another interest‑rate cut in the US. With swap traders assigning better than an 80% chance to a quarter‑point reduction in December, investors are responding to a weaker yield environment that makes non‑interest‑bearing assets such as gold relatively more attractive.