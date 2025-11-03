UAE: Man sells bank-mortgaged car, buyer alters it for resale; court annuls deal

Court documents show the seller filed a lawsuit demanding the termination of the sale contract, the return of the car, and Dh50,000 in compensation for financial and emotional damages. The car had been sold for Dh150,000, with Dh5,000 paid upfront, while the remaining Dh145,000 was to be paid once the bank mortgage was cleared and ownership transferred. The buyer initially took possession of the car and its registration papers after inspecting it in the presence of a witness.