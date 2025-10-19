Man buys Dh340,000 car but loses case after failing to prove sale agreement

Plaintiff failed to prove sale agreement after transferring funds, judges rule
Al Ain: The Al Ain Court for Civil, Commercial, and Administrative Claims has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he bought a vehicle for Dh340,000 via bank transfer but was never given ownership, Emarat Al Youm reported.
The man accused two defendants — the vehicle owner and an intermediary — of taking the money and refusing to transfer ownership. However, the court found no written agreement proving the sale or any evidence of a contractual relationship between the parties.
Court documents show that the plaintiff demanded the vehicle’s ownership, free of any liens, and sought Dh20,000 in compensation for delays and damages. He said he had paid the full amount to the first defendant, who allegedly sold him a car registered under the second defendant, but the transfer was never completed and the car remained mortgaged to a bank.
A court-appointed financial expert confirmed that there was no written contract or record explaining the transaction, although a bank transfer was proven. The defendants admitted receiving the money but said it was for other business dealings.
The court ruled that the transfer of funds alone did not prove ownership and dismissed the case, ordering the plaintiff to cover legal costs and court fees.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox