No contract, no refund: Abu Dhabi court rejects man's Dh863,000 lawsuit against lawyer

A verbal agreement is not equal to a written one

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
The Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a client against his lawyer, in which he sought the return of Dh700,000, claiming the lawyer had failed to finalise an agreement to represent him. The court ruled that the money transfer constituted only a “sent amount” and that there was no evidence of a binding contract between the two parties.

Court records show that the client had filed a civil case demanding the repayment of Dh700,000 allegedly paid without justification. He also sought 9 per cent interest from the date of payment until the filing of the case, totalling Dh63,000, as well as Dh100,000 in compensation for what he described as material and moral damages. The overall claim thus amounted to Dh863,000.

The client said he had agreed with the lawyer that the latter would represent him in legal proceedings for a fee of Dh700,000. However, according to the lawsuit, the lawyer failed to complete the agreement or sign a contract and did not return the money he had received.

In its reasoning, the court said the claim relied on the assumption that the amount transferred was part of an agreed legal fee. It added that the transfer of money between two people does not, by itself, prove a contractual relationship, and that it was the claimant’s duty to provide evidence of such an agreement.

Consequently, the court rejected the lawsuit and ruled that there was no obligation for the lawyer to return the amount.

Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
