Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority on Monday announced the launch of the first-ever Al Ain Dates Festival, set to take place from January 3 to 8, 2025 in Al Ain City.
The festival will showcase a variety of competitions and events celebrating the date harvest season, including seven main date competitions focusing on such categories as Al Ain Elite, Khalas, Fard, Dabbas, Bumaan, Sheeshi, and Zamli.
A total of 70 prizes, with a combined value exceeding Dh1.7 million, have been allocated for these competitions.
The festival will also feature a date auction, date shops, a traditional market, a heritage village, exhibitor pavilions, a children’s corner, a section for craftswomen, a photo exhibition, a performance stage, and folk art performances.
The festival highlights the role of the palm tree and its associated traditional and modern industries, alongside supporting local products and the agricultural sector in general, with a particular focus on date production. It underscores the vital role of dates in economic diversification, their contribution to the national economy, and the fortification of the country’s food security system.
The event also aims to establish a dedicated marketplace for Emirati dates, promote modern agricultural techniques, safeguard the nation’s cultural and agricultural traditions, and encourage a deeper appreciation of agriculture within the community.