UAE President receives phone call from Acting President of Venezuela affirming solidarity with the UAE

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Delcy Rodríguez, Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, who condemned the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region and affirmed Venezuela’s solidarity with the UAE in all measures to safeguard its security, stability, and the safety of its people.

He thanked her for Venezuela’s supportive stance towards the UAE.

Both sides stressed the need for an immediate halt to military action and a return to dialogue and diplomacy to prevent further escalation and safeguard regional and international security and stability.

