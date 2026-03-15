UAE highlights 'Right to Digital Knowledge' in Emirati Children’s Day Guide 2026

Al Reem bint Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, said that adopting “The Right to Digital Knowledge” as the theme for this year’s Emirati Children’s Day celebrations stems from the importance of raising awareness of the rapid developments and successive breakthroughs shaping our world today, particularly in the technological field and, more specifically, in digitalisation, which has become a key and influential driver across all areas of life.