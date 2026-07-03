Emirati aerobatic team will fly alongside the Blue Angels during July 4 celebrations
Dubai: The UAE's national aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, has arrived in the United States to take part in celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, in what will be the team's first-ever performance in American skies.
Al Fursan will participate in the official aerial display on July 4, flying alongside the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft in a landmark appearance that reflects the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States.
The team will also stage its signature aerobatic performance over Jones Beach in New York, showcasing precision flying formations while painting the sky in the colours of the UAE flag.
The participation marks a historic milestone for Al Fursan and demonstrates the close bilateral ties between the UAE and the United States, highlighting the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and promoting the values of peace, friendship and mutual understanding.
The appearance also reflects the UAE's growing international profile and showcases the professionalism and capabilities of Emirati aviation on one of the world's most prominent national celebrations.