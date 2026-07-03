GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE's Al Fursan team makes historic US debut at 250th Independence celebrations

Emirati aerobatic team will fly alongside the Blue Angels during July 4 celebrations

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Al Fursan will participate in the official aerial display on July 4, flying alongside the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft.
Al Fursan will participate in the official aerial display on July 4, flying alongside the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft.
Supplied

Dubai: The UAE's national aerobatic display team, Al Fursan, has arrived in the United States to take part in celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of US independence, in what will be the team's first-ever performance in American skies.

Al Fursan will participate in the official aerial display on July 4, flying alongside the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force aircraft in a landmark appearance that reflects the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The team will also stage its signature aerobatic performance over Jones Beach in New York, showcasing precision flying formations while painting the sky in the colours of the UAE flag.

The participation marks a historic milestone for Al Fursan and demonstrates the close bilateral ties between the UAE and the United States, highlighting the two countries' shared commitment to strengthening international cooperation and promoting the values of peace, friendship and mutual understanding.

The appearance also reflects the UAE's growing international profile and showcases the professionalism and capabilities of Emirati aviation on one of the world's most prominent national celebrations.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
UAE

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Customs’ K9 Unit currently includes 28 highly trained dogs – 20 specialised in narcotics detection and eight trained to detect explosives.

How smart K9s are boosting Dubai’s drug fight

3m read
Rafid provides cargo insurance coverage during vehicle transportation operations.

Rafid delivers 170,000 roadside assistance jobs

2m read
Air India Express to operate direct Navi Mumbai-Abu Dhabi flights from July 15.

Abu Dhabi gets new India flight route from July

1m read
US warns Americans, urges caution in Mideast

US warns Americans, urges caution in Mideast

2m read