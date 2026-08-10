OFW paid ₱608,000 for a Manila condo. What the Maceda Law can — and cannot — save

Duration of pre-selling payments shows how far Maceda Law can really protect buyers
Manila: For Peter Castro, an overseas Filipino worker (OFW), buying a condominium in Metro Manila was supposed to be a straightforward investment.
Here's the general flow: pay the equity in installments, wait for construction to finish and eventually own a 32-square-metre unit along Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong.
For 16 months, Peter (name changed) has been paying about ₱38,000 (≈$625) a month.
That means he has already put roughly ₱608,000 into the purchase.
But as Metro Manila's condominium market struggles with a large inventory "overhang", aggressive developer discounts and increasingly cautious buyers, Peter is confronting a question that many preselling buyers may eventually face:
What happens if the price he agreed to pay is no longer what the market thinks the unit is worth?
And if he can no longer afford the payments, can he get his money back?
The answer involves a little-known but potentially important Philippine consumer-protection law: Republic Act No. 6552, or the "Maceda Law".
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Peter's hypothetical purchase illustrates the risks of buying an off-plan, or preselling, condominium during a period when developers are struggling to absorb existing inventory.
His unit is 32 sqm in a second-tier development along Pioneer Street. The agreed equity or downpayment is ₱2.2 million, spread over 60 months.
But the bigger issue is the market: Metro Manila's condominium sector remains awash with unsold units, potentially facing a "repricing", or price correction.
Leechiu Property Consultants said in its first-half 2026 report that inventory had climbed to a record 82,900 units across 616 actively-selling buildings, even though quarterly demand remained relatively resilient at 7,255 units.
The consultancy said buyers were becoming more careful about where they put their money.
Colliers, meanwhile, reported that Metro Manila ended 2025 with about 79,200 unsold condominium units, while the remaining inventory represented nearly eight years of supply.
The therefore isn't simply suffering from weak demand. It is suffering from too much supply relative to the pace at which buyers can absorb it.
The problem is particularly relevant to Peter because his unit is in the Mandaluyong-Pasig corridor.
Leechiu's first-quarter 2026 data put unsold condominium inventory in the Ortigas-Mandaluyong-Pasig-San Juan cluster at about 14,000 units, one of the largest concentrations of available stock in Metro Manila.
That doesn't mean every building in the area is overpriced or every unit will fall in value.
It does mean that a buyer cannot safely assume that a preselling price will automatically translate into an equivalent resale price when the building is completed.
That assumption was once central to the condominium-investment model: Buy early, wait for construction, sell at a higher price, industry practice is known as "flipping".
The market is now testing that formula.
One of the clearest signs of pricing pressure is the growing use of incentives.
Colliers said major developers have been offering hefty discounts on ready-for-occupancy units, extended payment terms, free appliances and other concessions to stimulate sales.
Leechiu reported an even more striking development in the first quarter of 2026: developers were using aggressive payment terms and discount strategies, with discounts reaching 16% in some projects and 25% to 50% on selected units.
These promotions are significant. They can create a gap between the headline price of a condominium and its effective market price.
For example, a developer may continue advertising a unit at ₱8 million while offering selected buyers a 20% discount. The effective transaction price would be ₱6.4 million.
That can create problems for an earlier buyer who committed to the same project at the original price.
Peter could, therefore, find himself in an uncomfortable position: He may have paid hundreds of thousands of pesos toward a unit whose effective selling price has subsequently been reduced.
That depends on what Peter means by overpriced.
A condominium is not objectively overpriced simply because a resale unit is cheaper than its original preselling price.
But several warning signs can indicate that the original price was disconnected from current market conditions:
developers offering large discounts on comparable units;
large volumes of unsold inventory;
weak secondary-market demand;
rental yields that do not justify the purchase price;
completed units selling below the developer's original price;
buyers struggling to obtain financing for the remaining balance;
and owners offering units for sale below their original contract price.
Colliers has described Metro Manila's condominium market as a buyer's market, with more than 32,300 unsold ready-for-occupancy (RFO) units and developers using promotions, extended payment terms and rent-to-own schemes to stimulate mid-income demand.
That is not proof of a property-market collapse.
But it is a clear sign that buyers have more negotiating power than they did during the condominium boom.
The Maceda Law is Republic Act No. 6552, formally known as the Realty Installment Buyer Protection Act.
It applies to certain installment purchases of real estate, including condominium units.
Its purpose is to protect buyers who have made substantial installment payments but subsequently find themselves unable to continue paying.
But there is a critical detail: Peter has paid for only 16 months.
Under the law, a buyer who has paid at least two years of installments receives substantially stronger protections.
The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) says that a buyer who has paid at least two years is entitled to a "grace period" equivalent to one month for every year of installment payments, without additional interest. That right can generally be exercised only once every five years of the contract.
More importantly, if the developer cancels the contract, the buyer who has reached the two-year threshold is entitled to a cash surrender value equal to 50% of total payments made.
After five years of installments, the cash surrender value increases by another 5% for every additional year, up to a maximum of 90% of total payments.
This is where many buyers misunderstand the Maceda Law. Peter cannot simply say: “I've paid ₱608,000, so the developer must give me 50% back.”
Not yet.
Because he has paid for only 16 months, he has not yet reached the two-year threshold described in the law for the cash-surrender benefit.
For buyers who have paid less than two years, DHSUD says the buyer is entitled to a grace period of at least 60 days from the date an installment becomes due.
But there is no Maceda Law cash-surrender value under the ordinary less-than-two-year rule. That makes Peter's 16th month potentially important.
If he is considering walking away, he should not assume that waiting until the 24-month mark automatically guarantees a refund.
The legal treatment depends on the contract, payment history, cancellation process and the precise circumstances of the transaction. He should obtain legal advice before deliberately stopping payments.
The law also recognises that buyers may want to recover some value by transferring their rights.
For buyers who have paid less than two years, DHSUD says they may have the right to sell or assign their rights to another person or reinstate the contract by updating the account during the applicable grace period, subject to the law and required formalities.
This creates a third possible route for someone like Peter: Don't simply default.
Instead, investigate whether the contract can be:
assigned to another buyer;
renegotiated with the developer;
restructured;
or cancelled under the applicable legal procedure.
Peter's hypothetical case highlights a broader issue in Metro Manila.
Suppose he contracted to buy 32 square meters at a total price of, say, ₱6.5 million.
That works out to roughly: ₱203,125 per square meter.
Now suppose that by the time the building is completed, comparable second-hand units in the same area are selling for ₱5 million.
Peter's problem is no longer simply whether the property has “appreciated.”
He faces a potential negative equity gap.
If he still owes the developer or bank ₱5.5 million, but the unit could realistically be sold for only ₱5 million, selling the unit would not fully extinguish the debt.
That is why the distinction between developer price, asking price and actual transaction price matters.
The market value is ultimately determined by what buyers are actually willing and able to pay.
For many overseas Filipino buyers, the psychological trap is the phrase: “Sayang ang nabayad” (rough translation: "I've already paid so much, so I have to continue").
Economists call this the sunk-cost problem. The ₱608,000 Peter has already paid should not automatically determine what he does next.
The relevant question is: If I had ₱608,000 in cash today and knew the property's current market value, would I still choose to put another ₱1.192 million — or potentially much more — into this unit?
That is a much better investment question.
The Philippines does not have a simple condominium story.
There is genuine housing demand. But there is also a large mismatch between where housing is needed, what buyers can afford and what developers have built.
Metro Manila ended 2025 with a 24.7% residential vacancy rate, according to Colliers, which projected vacancy could rise to about 25% in 2026. The consultancy also identified roughly 30,000 unsold ready-for-occupancy condominium units.
At the same time, the country's official central-bank housing-price index continues to track actual residential property transactions through bank housing-loan data, rather than relying solely on advertised developer prices.
That distinction is becoming increasingly important.
A developer can maintain a high list price.
A broker can advertise a high asking price.
An owner can claim that a unit is worth more.
But in a market with tens of thousands of unsold units (33,000 + ready-for-occupance) and increasingly aggressive discounts, the real test is simple: Will someone actually pay that price?
For Peter, the Maceda Law may provide an important safety net — but not yet the 50% cash-surrender protection he may have heard about.
At 16 months, his situation is more complicated.
His best protection may therefore be knowledge: understand the contract, establish the unit's real market value, negotiate before defaulting, and obtain professional legal advice before taking any step that could trigger cancellation.
Disclaimer: This information is provided for general informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Please consult a qualified lawyer or licensed property consultant for advice specific to your circumstances.