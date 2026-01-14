Philippines: Your private property taken by the government? 'Just compensation' in right-of-way cases explained

In Republic v. Landowners (G.R. No. 204530, 2020 ruling) Nov. 1991: Heavy rains caused the Malbasag River to overflow, leading to a flashflood in Ormoc City. In 1991, DPWH undertook a flood mitigation project requiring a right of way. Sept. 15, 1999: The Republic filed a Complaint with the RTC for expropriation of portions of land owned by the respondents. On Dec. 16, 1999: The RTC directed the release of cash deposited by the petitioner to the respondents. Feb. 18, 2000: The RTC appointed Commissioners to evaluate and recommend the amount of just compensation. The RTC fixed the just compensation at ₱10,000.00/sqm for landowner A's lot and ₱4,000.00/sqm for Landowner B&C's lots. The Court of Appeals (CA) affirmed the RTC Decision. The State, represented by the DPWH, filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court after CA affirmed the RTC's decision. SC noted that the RTC Decision failed to explain how the amounts of ₱10,000/sqm for respondent's property and ₱4,000/sqm for respondents A and V's properties were arrived at. The SC ruled that the RTC's determination of just compensation was "arbitrary".