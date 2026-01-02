Philippines unlocks 99-year land leases for foreigners — is now the time to cash in on PH economic boom?

Longer lease terms: Industrial, tourism, agriculture, agroforestry, and conservation projects now qualify for leases of up to 99 years.

Transferable leasehold rights: Leasehold interests may be sold, assigned, transferred, or used as collateral for financing, improving access to credit and project bankability.

Stronger legal security: Lease contracts must be registered with the Registry of Deeds and annotated on the land title, ensuring enforceability against third parties.

National interest safeguards: The President may shorten lease terms for reasons of national security or critical infrastructure, upon recommendation of relevant agencies.