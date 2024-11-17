NAIA: From ‘worst airport’ jokes to best — Manila airport hits foodie fame, lands on global list for best layover eats

NAIA among top airports with most dining options, boasting 131 restaurants and cafés
Manila: For years, the Ninoy Aquino International Airport — better known as NAIA — has been the punchline of travel memes.
Long lines, aging terminals, blackouts, bureaucratic incompetence and flight delays often overshadowed everything else.
But since it was privatised in 2024, things have changed a bit.
Here’s a twist travellers didn’t expect: NAIA is now getting global recognition for its food.
A new ranking by UK-based travel authority Airport Parking and Hotels (APH) placed NAIA 7th among airports worldwide with the most dining options, boasting 131 restaurants and cafés spread across its terminals.
Topping the list is the legendary Singapore Changi Airport with a staggering 247 food outlets, followed by global hubs like O'Hare International Airport in the United States, Haneda Airport in Japan, and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Indonesia.
NAIA was notoriously recognised in the past for being ranked among the world's "worst airports" due to severe overcrowding, chronic flight delays, and aging infrastructure.
While it was set for privatisation in the past, the process finally got going under the administration of Marcos Jr.
According to airport operator New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), which took over in 2024, the ranking reflects the airport’s growing food scene and new dining halls, which now include more Filipino favourites and international brands. It also has also opened a fashionable lounge for overseas Filipino workers.
And the culinary bragging rights don’t stop there.
NAIA also made APH’s 2026 list of the world’s most affordable airport lounges, landing 6th place with an average entry price of about £18.80 (around ₱1,491) — a budget-friendly refuge for weary travellers between flights.
Tourism officials say the recognition highlights progress in upgrading the country’s busiest gateway.
The Department of Tourism noted that the achievement reflects ongoing modernisation efforts aimed at improving the traveler experience.
For an airport long criticized online, the message is simple:
NAIA might still have its quirks — but at least now, travelers can eat very well while waiting.
Terminal 1 (original, 1981) NAIA's original design capacity was approximately 4.5m passengers per year, later extended to 6m per year
Expansion: The total airport capacity was later expanded over decades to roughly 30m–35m passengers per year through the addition of terminals 2, 3, and 4
Congestion: NAIA has hit extreme congestion in recent years, requiring immediate upgrades
Passenger demand: often surpassed 45m per year, causing severe overcrowding
Operator: New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), led by San Miguel Holdings Corp./Incheon International Airport Corp./other partners.
Turnover date: September 14, 2024.
Concession period: 15 years (optional extension, 10 years).
Goal: To modernise facilities, increase capacity to 62 million passengers annually, improve efficiency.
Investment type: Public-Private Partnership