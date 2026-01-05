GOLD/FOREX
Revealed: Most punctual airline in the Asia Pacific

Philippine Airlines (PAL) clinches top spot as carrier smashes on-time records in 2025

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
PAL aircraft at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). Four months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, PAL swung into profitability, with 1.7 billion pesos profit ($32.97 million) in December 2021.
Screengrab

Manila: For the first time, Philippine Airlines (PAL) has clinched the top spot as the most punctual airline in the Asia-Pacific region, boasting an impressive 83.12% on-time performance rate, according to data from London-based aviation analytics firm Cirium.​

Air New Zealand took second place, with Japan’s All Nippon Airways in third and Singapore Airlines securing fourth in the 2025 rankings

Cirium considers a flight “on time” if it arrives or departs within 14 minutes and 59 seconds of schedule, drawing from over 600 real-time flight data sources for accuracy.​

For August 2025 alone, PAL bagged the No. 1 spot in Asia Pacific punctuality, beating heavyweight rivals Singapore Airlines and Qantas with an 89.37% on-time record.

OTP rankings

Cirium measures on-time performance (OTP) for airlines by tracking passenger flights from departure gate to arrival gate, using arrival within 15 minutes of the scheduled gate time as the key metric.​ 

Airlines rank based on on-time arrivals (gate arrival ≤15 minutes late), while airports use on-time departures (gate departure ≤15 minutes late). 

This tracks over 35 million flights yearly from 600+ real-time global sources, requiring 80% flight coverage for inclusion.​

Cirium ranking
The Cirium ranking is widely considered a credible and industry-standard benchmark for aviation analytics, particularly its On-Time Performance (OTP) awards. Cirium's on-time performance analysis has been produced for more than 16 years and is recognised as the definitive benchmark for airlines and airports globally.

High OTP rankings improve brand reputation, ticket sales, and partnerships, as reliable airlines attract more passengers and reduce compensation claims from disruptions. 

Low-cost carriers especially benefit, as on-time performance builds confidence and market share amid competition.​

Ranking process

Carriers are benchmarked globally via monthly and annual reports, like the 2025 On-Time Performance Review.

While a proprietary algorithm adjusts for network complexity, flight volume, delay impacts on passengers, and disruption duration, this tracking is overseen by an independent advisory board for impartiality. 

Why punctuality matters

Studies confirm punctuality enhances perceived professionalism, comfort, and overall flight experience, significantly predicting satisfaction scores.​

Airline punctuality directly boosts customer satisfaction by meeting traveller expectations for reliability, with 70% of passengers prioritising it as a top factor in choosing carriers.​

Consistent on-time arrivals foster repeat business and positive word-of-mouth, while delays cause stress, missed connections, and negative reviews on social media, eroding trust and loyalty. 

Who cares about airline punctuality?

Business and leisure travellers prioritise airline punctuality most, with business passengers valuing it highest due to tight schedules and financial losses from delays.​

Frequent flyers on work trips demand reliability for meetings, often rating OTP above price or comfort, as delays disrupt productivity and increase costs.​

Families, vacationers, and connecting passengers follow closely, as delays amplify vacation stress or risk missed itineraries, boosting satisfaction when flights run on time. 

Cost-conscious low-cost carrier users, too, emphasise it for value perception.​

Background

PAL, founded in 1941 as Asia's oldest continuously operating commercial airline, outpaced 2024 leader Japan Airlines this year. 

The carrier focuses on international routes across Asia, North America, and Oceania, alongside key domestic flights.​

