Manila: If you’re itching to fly again without breaking the bank, perhaps now is a good time to catch a good deal.
As tourists spots come back to life, local airlines are upping up the ante, with both Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Cebu Pacific announcing tempting “revenge travel” packages.
For just $3.47 (Php181 or Dh12.75) for domestic and $81 for international flights, PAL has unveiled a week-long seat sale, now extended by another week.
With PAL’s "Open for You" offer, domestic flights now cost as low as Php181 (Dh12.75 or $3.47) and international flights at $81 (Dh297, around Php4,300). The sale marks its 81st anniversary and is good for travel from June 1, 2022, the airline said.
The offer carries “unlimited re-booking” terms, though rebooking must be made 24 hours prior to departure for domestic flights, and fare differences may apply.
PAL has extended the offer till March 28, 2022, with 5 million seats opened, the airline said.
PAL destinations
Domestic destinations under PAL’s offer include Coron, Boracay, Cebu, Dumaguete, Cagayan de Oro, Siargao, Batanes, Bacolod, and others.
International destinations include Bangkok, Singapore, Dubai, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Honolulu, and New York.
Cebu Pacific seat offer
Not to be outdone, Cebu Pacific has also brought back the CEB Super Pass, one “one-way base fares” for Php99 ($1.90) for domestic travel. The bumper seat offers last until March 27, 2022, for travel from March 28, 2022 to April 30, 2023.
The CEB Super Pass allows domestic flyers to purchase as many travel vouchers without having to commit to a specific date or destination just yet.
“These vouchers may be redeemed for travel from 30 days to a week prior to the intended date of departure,” Cebu Pacific said in a statement. The passes can be purchased way in advance which enables you flyers lock in that low fare ahead, even before they have a fully laid-out itinerary of where and when they want to fly.
Both offers only cover “base fare”, and does not include other items such fuel surcharge and taxes.