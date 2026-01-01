Emirates A380 to Dubai makes mid-air U-turn back to London on New Year’s Eve

Flight tracking data showed the aircraft remained airborne for over an hour before landing. According to AirNav Radar data, the A380 took off at 2:31pm UTC (6:31pm UAE time), after which the crew reported an issue related to the aircraft’s landing gear system.

Meanwhile, travel expert Simon Calder tweeted, “500 Emirates passengers who took off from Heathrow for Dubai this afternoon got no further than Maidstone in Kent before the pilots decided to turn back due to a landing gear problem.

