Carrier flew 15.7m passengers and expanded to 140 destinations worldwide
Dubai: Dubai airline flydubai has reported a pre-tax profit of Dh2.2 billion for the year ending December 31, 2025, as the airline carried a record 15.7 million passengers across its rapidly expanding network.
The carrier’s total revenue rose 6 per cent year-on-year to Dh13.6 billion. Profit after tax reached Dh1.9 billion.
In 2025, flydubai operated 126,604 flights and increased overall capacity by 6 per cent. Business Class demand rose 19 per cent compared to 2024. The airline expanded to 140 destinations in 58 countries after launching nine new routes and resuming three others.
The fleet grew to 97 aircraft after the delivery of 12 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets. The airline also finalised its retrofit programme for several aircraft.
Looking ahead, the airline expects to receive 12 more aircraft in 2026 and plans to launch Bangkok later this year, while continuing to invest in technology, training and customer experience.
