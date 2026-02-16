Dubai airline flydubai launches double-daily flights to major Asian tourist spot

New September start will raise the airline’s Thailand total to 28 weekly services
Dubai: Dubai-based flydubai is expanding again in Southeast Asia, confirming a double-daily service to Bangkok from September that will lift its Thailand operation to 28 flights a week.
The move gives travellers more choice, deepens links with one of Asia’s most popular markets and adds extra connectivity through Dubai for passengers arriving from Europe, the GCC and beyond.
The new route will begin on September 15 this year, operating between Dubai and Don Mueang International Airport, one of the Thai capital’s two main gateways.
With the addition, Bangkok becomes flydubai’s second point in Thailand, alongside Krabi. Across the country, the airline will now offer 28 weekly services.
Don Mueang sits just north of the city centre and is widely used by both business and leisure travellers heading to the capital or connecting onwards across the region.
Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, said demand for the country has remained strong.
“Thailand remains a very popular destination for both leisure and business travel. The launch of our double-daily service to Bangkok reflects continued demand across our network and underscores our commitment to providing our customers with more convenient and flexible travel options.
“With our flights operating from Terminal 3 at Dubai International and in codeshare with Emirates, passengers can enjoy seamless connectivity through Dubai’s world-class aviation hub from destinations across the GCC, Europe and beyond.”
The airline has steadily been building its footprint in Southeast Asia, where it also flies to Langkawi and Penang.
Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations, said the carrier is looking forward to welcoming more passengers on the route.
“We are pleased to strengthen our presence in Thailand with the launch of double-daily flights to Bangkok and look forward to welcoming passengers on board to enjoy a comfortable experience in Economy Class or Business Class as they travel to Thailand’s vibrant capital.”
Flydubai says customers can expect its standard offering across cabins, including seat options, meals and in-flight entertainment.
The service will run under the airline’s partnership with Emirates, allowing travellers to book a single ticket, check baggage through to their destination and connect onto a combined network of more than 240 cities.
Flights will depart from Terminal 3 at Dubai International.
Return Business Class fares from Dubai start from Dh9,000, while Economy Lite begins from Dh2,500. From Bangkok, Business Class starts from THB 64,000 and Economy Lite from THB 22,000.