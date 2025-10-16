flydubai launches service to major holiday destination; airfares from Dh1,450

Carrier now operates 11 weekly flights to Kenya with daily Mombasa service from October 1
Dubai: Dubai airline flydubai yesterday inaugurated its four-times-weekly service to Nairobi, marking a major expansion of its operations across Africa and strengthening travel links between the UAE and Kenya.
The inaugural flight touched down at Nairobi's Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to a water cannon salute, with senior officials from the Kenya Tourism Board, Kenya Association of Travel Agents, and Kenya Airports Authority in attendance.
The new route represents flydubai’s strategic push into East Africa's largest economy. Combined with a daily Mombasa service that began on October 1, the carrier now operates 11 weekly flights to Kenya—positioning the country as a key hub in its expanding African network.
"The launch of our four-times-weekly service to Nairobi reflects our unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity for our customers from the UAE, Kenya and beyond," said Sudhir Sreedharan, Divisional Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations at flydubai.
"Kenya remains an important destination for flydubai and with 11 weekly flights, we are excited to welcome more passengers on board to experience a convenient and comfortable travel journey."
The Nairobi service operates Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from Terminal 3 at Dubai International Airport, with fares starting from Dh1,450 for Economy and Dh4,500 for Business Class returns.
The expansion reflects Nairobi’s importance as a regional business and financial hub. The city serves as a gateway to Kenya’s wildlife sanctuaries, including the Nairobi National Park and Giraffe Centre, while also offering cultural attractions and bustling markets.
With this launch, flydubai now operates across 12 African destinations spanning eight countries, including Cairo, Addis Ababa, Dar es Salaam, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Zanzibar, and seasonal routes to Al Alamein and Asmara.
"We would like to extend our sincere appreciation to the Government of Kenya, the City of Nairobi and our valued travel partners for their warm welcome," Sreedharan added. "We look forward to seeing this new route grow and thrive in the years to come."
The route strengthens UAE-Kenya commercial and tourism ties at a time when air connectivity remains crucial for regional economic development.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox