Further cancellations possible as industrial action continues
Abu Dhabi: Passengers travelling between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi are facing disruption after Etihad Airways confirmed cancellations and delays due to an “unplanned industrial action.”
The airline said in a travel update, “Etihad Airways flights between Abu Dhabi and Nairobi have been impacted due to unplanned industrial action.”
Several services on February 16 and 17 have been cancelled, while one flight has been delayed.
The flights cancelled on February 17 are: EY769 Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH) – Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO), and EY770 Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (NBO) – Abu Dhabi Zayed International Airport (AUH). Several flights were also cancelled on February 16. The airline said the situation remains fluid.
“This is an ongoing situation, and further cancellations are possible until the industrial action is resolved.”
Etihad has apologised to its passengers for the inconvenience caused, and said affected passengers are being supported.
“Affected guests are being assisted by Etihad teams, with hotel accommodation provided where required. Guests will be rebooked when services resume or offered a full refund where requested," the update read.
According to Reuters, passengers were stranded at Kenya’s main airport on Tuesday as a strike by air traffic controllers entered a second day, leaving some travellers waiting for hours and others unsure whether their flights would take off at all.
The Kenya Aviation Workers Union launched the strike on Monday, despite a court order barring it. The union's grievances against the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority include its failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement and the placement of employees on temporary terms for roles it says are permanent.
The aviation authority has said it wants to resolve the dispute amicably.
The transport minister summoned the union and aviation authority to a meeting on Tuesday to try to break the deadlock.
National carrier Kenya Airways said on Tuesday it was experiencing delays of up to 4 hours on departures. Uganda Airlines said two of its flights had been cancelled, while Jambojet asked passengers not to travel to the airport until instructed.