National carrier Kenya Airways said on Tuesday it was experiencing delays of up to 4 hours on departures. Uganda Airlines said two of its flights had been cancelled, while Jambojet asked passengers not to travel to the airport until instructed.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union launched the strike on Monday, despite a court order barring it. The union's grievances against the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority include its failure to conclude a collective bargaining agreement and the placement of employees on temporary terms for roles it says are permanent.

According to Reuters, passengers were stranded at Kenya’s main airport on Tuesday as a strike by air traffic controllers entered a second day, leaving some travellers waiting for hours and others unsure whether their flights would take off at all.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.