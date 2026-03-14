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Travelling with Etihad: Will my flight be delayed? Which routes are affected? All FAQs explained

Flying from Abu Dhabi? All you need to know about Etihad flights amid airspace disruptions

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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How is Etihad keeping passengers safe? Can I change my booking without fees? Etihad answers FAQs
How is Etihad keeping passengers safe? Can I change my booking without fees? Etihad answers FAQs
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Etihad Airways is operating a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations, prompting questions from passengers about affected routes, flight status, and connecting travel. Many travellers have questions such as “Which routes are affected?”, “Will my flight go ahead?”, and “Is connecting travel beyond Abu Dhabi available?”

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With the airline currently handling a high volume of calls, passengers may face longer wait times. To support affected guests, Etihad has released a comprehensive FAQ guide covering flight operations, rebooking, refunds, guest welfare, and safety protocols, helping travellers get accurate updates and manage their bookings quickly.

Here are the most common queries answered: 

1. Flight operations

Are flights operating normally?

Limited flights are running between Abu Dhabi and key destinations; the schedule is being expanded carefully.

Which routes are affected?

Some routes operate on a limited basis; updated information is at etihad.com.

Why are some flights taking longer?

Adjusted routings are in place for safety; flight times may be longer.

How frequently is the situation reviewed?

Flight operations are monitored minute-by-minute, in coordination with international aviation authorities.

What if conditions change?

Safety is the priority; affected passengers will be contacted directly, and updates are available online.

2. Getting home and guest welfare

Will my flight go ahead?

Operations are ongoing, but some flights may change; check flight status online and ensure contact info is current.

How is priority determined for flights?

Passengers needing to return home are prioritised.

What help is available if travel is disrupted?

24/7 support is available via etihad.com/manage or travel agents; online refunds are recommended.

What welfare support is provided?

Rebooking assistance and other welfare provisions are available for significantly disrupted passengers.

Where to find latest travel info?

Check etihad.com/flightstatus and government travel advisories.

3. Rebooking, refunds and flexibility

Can I change my booking without a fee?

Tickets issued on or before Feb 28 for travel up to Mar 31, 2026, can be rebooked free until May 15, 2026.

Can I get a refund?

Refunds can be requested online or via travel agents.

Is connecting travel beyond Abu Dhabi available?

Limited connecting travel is available; check routes online.

How long will flexibility policies remain in place?

Policies are under review and will be updated as needed; changes are communicated online.

Who to contact for rebooking?

Use etihad.com/manage, the Etihad app, or travel agents.

4. Safety

How has Etihad determined it is safe to fly?

Safety assessments were carried out in consultation with international aviation authorities.

Which authorities have been consulted?

International aviation authorities and regulatory bodies.

What is the contingency if conditions change mid-flight?

Crews follow established protocols; operations are monitored in real time to ensure safety.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status on etihad.com before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date. Etihad urges travellers to use only official channels for rebooking, refunds, and flight updates, and beware of fake social media accounts or messages claiming to be the airline. Safety remains the airline’s top priority, and flights will operate only when all criteria are met.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEtihad AirwaysUS-Israel-Iran war

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