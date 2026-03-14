Flying from Abu Dhabi? All you need to know about Etihad flights amid airspace disruptions
Etihad Airways is operating a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi to key destinations, prompting questions from passengers about affected routes, flight status, and connecting travel. Many travellers have questions such as “Which routes are affected?”, “Will my flight go ahead?”, and “Is connecting travel beyond Abu Dhabi available?”
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With the airline currently handling a high volume of calls, passengers may face longer wait times. To support affected guests, Etihad has released a comprehensive FAQ guide covering flight operations, rebooking, refunds, guest welfare, and safety protocols, helping travellers get accurate updates and manage their bookings quickly.
Limited flights are running between Abu Dhabi and key destinations; the schedule is being expanded carefully.
Some routes operate on a limited basis; updated information is at etihad.com.
Adjusted routings are in place for safety; flight times may be longer.
Flight operations are monitored minute-by-minute, in coordination with international aviation authorities.
Safety is the priority; affected passengers will be contacted directly, and updates are available online.
Operations are ongoing, but some flights may change; check flight status online and ensure contact info is current.
Passengers needing to return home are prioritised.
24/7 support is available via etihad.com/manage or travel agents; online refunds are recommended.
Rebooking assistance and other welfare provisions are available for significantly disrupted passengers.
Check etihad.com/flightstatus and government travel advisories.
Tickets issued on or before Feb 28 for travel up to Mar 31, 2026, can be rebooked free until May 15, 2026.
Refunds can be requested online or via travel agents.
Limited connecting travel is available; check routes online.
Policies are under review and will be updated as needed; changes are communicated online.
Use etihad.com/manage, the Etihad app, or travel agents.
Safety assessments were carried out in consultation with international aviation authorities.
International aviation authorities and regulatory bodies.
Crews follow established protocols; operations are monitored in real time to ensure safety.
Passengers are advised to check their flight status on etihad.com before travelling and ensure their contact details are up to date. Etihad urges travellers to use only official channels for rebooking, refunds, and flight updates, and beware of fake social media accounts or messages claiming to be the airline. Safety remains the airline’s top priority, and flights will operate only when all criteria are met.