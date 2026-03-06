GOLD/FOREX
Etihad update: Abu Dhabi airline special flights now to 70 destinations

Updated schedule includes major hubs across Europe, Asia, North America, Africa, ME

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
Limited flights resume on Etihad, Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia; check bookings first.
ANI

Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways said Friday morning it has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi, with services now operating to 70 destinations worldwide, according to its latest operational update.

The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said the flights will run between March 6 and March 19, as operations gradually stabilise following recent regional airspace disruptions.

The updated schedule includes major hubs across Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and the Middle East. Key destinations include London, New York City, Paris, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto, alongside several regional routes.

Find the entire list of destinations here:

Destination
Ahmedabad
Addis Ababa
Amsterdam
Athens
Atlanta
Bangkok
Barcelona
Beijing
Bengaluru
Boston
Brussels
Cairo
Casablanca
Chiang Mai
Chicago
Colombo
Copenhagen
Delhi
Denpasar (Bali)
Dublin
Düsseldorf
Frankfurt
Geneva
Hanoi
Hong Kong
Hyderabad
Islamabad
Istanbul
Jakarta
Jeddah
Karachi
Kochi
Kolkata
Kozhikode
Krabi
Kuala Lumpur
Lahore
London (Heathrow)
Madrid
Malé
Manchester
Manila
Medina
Melbourne
Milan (Malpensa)
Moscow (Sheremetyevo)
Munich
Mumbai
Muscat
Nairobi
New York (JFK)
Paris
Phnom Penh
Phuket
Prague
Riyadh
Rome
Seoul (Incheon)
Seychelles
Singapore
St Petersburg
Sydney
Taipei
Thiruvananthapuram
Tokyo
Toronto
Vienna
Warsaw
Washington
Zurich

The airline noted that all services remain subject to operational approvals and regional airspace conditions, meaning schedules could change at short notice.

Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status and operating days on the airline’s website before travelling, as not all destinations are served daily under the temporary schedule.

UAE airports and airlines are gradually resuming operations following recent regional disruptions. While limited flights have restarted across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
Show More
