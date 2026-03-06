Etihad update: Abu Dhabi airline special flights now to 70 destinations

Updated schedule includes major hubs across Europe, Asia, North America, Africa, ME
Abu Dhabi: Etihad Airways said Friday morning it has resumed a limited flight schedule from Abu Dhabi, with services now operating to 70 destinations worldwide, according to its latest operational update.
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier said the flights will run between March 6 and March 19, as operations gradually stabilise following recent regional airspace disruptions.
The updated schedule includes major hubs across Europe, Asia, North America, Africa and the Middle East. Key destinations include London, New York City, Paris, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo and Toronto, alongside several regional routes.
Find the entire list of destinations here:
|Destination
|Ahmedabad
|Addis Ababa
|Amsterdam
|Athens
|Atlanta
|Bangkok
|Barcelona
|Beijing
|Bengaluru
|Boston
|Brussels
|Cairo
|Casablanca
|Chiang Mai
|Chicago
|Colombo
|Copenhagen
|Delhi
|Denpasar (Bali)
|Dublin
|Düsseldorf
|Frankfurt
|Geneva
|Hanoi
|Hong Kong
|Hyderabad
|Islamabad
|Istanbul
|Jakarta
|Jeddah
|Karachi
|Kochi
|Kolkata
|Kozhikode
|Krabi
|Kuala Lumpur
|Lahore
|London (Heathrow)
|Madrid
|Malé
|Manchester
|Manila
|Medina
|Melbourne
|Milan (Malpensa)
|Moscow (Sheremetyevo)
|Munich
|Mumbai
|Muscat
|Nairobi
|New York (JFK)
|Paris
|Phnom Penh
|Phuket
|Prague
|Riyadh
|Rome
|Seoul (Incheon)
|Seychelles
|Singapore
|St Petersburg
|Sydney
|Taipei
|Thiruvananthapuram
|Tokyo
|Toronto
|Vienna
|Warsaw
|Washington
|Zurich
The airline noted that all services remain subject to operational approvals and regional airspace conditions, meaning schedules could change at short notice.
Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status and operating days on the airline’s website before travelling, as not all destinations are served daily under the temporary schedule.
UAE airports and airlines are gradually resuming operations following recent regional disruptions. While limited flights have restarted across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, passengers are advised to travel only with confirmed bookings.