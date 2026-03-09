GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

Etihad updates flight schedule for March 10 from Abu Dhabi

Limited services resume; passengers urged to confirm bookings

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking.
Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless contacted directly by Etihad or holding a confirmed booking.
Supplied

Etihad Airways has released its updated flight schedule for 10 March 2026, as part of its phased resumption of limited commercial operations from Abu Dhabi. The airline will operate to a number of key destinations, with services carefully coordinated to meet safety and security requirements.

Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated on these flights, and new tickets are available for purchase via etihad.com. The airline emphasises that travellers should not go to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

All flights remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on airspace conditions. Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will operate services only once all safety criteria are met.

Affected passengers will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming their flight status and outlining available options. Passengers are encouraged to:

  • Check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling.

  • Ensure contact details in their booking are current.

  • Rebook free of charge for tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with original travel dates up to 21 March 2026, for new travel up to 15 May 2026.

  • Request refunds online via etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.

Etihad advises that due to high call volumes, passengers may experience longer-than-usual waiting times. Online channels are recommended for booking updates or refund requests.

DateFlight No.RouteDepartureArrival
10 March 2026EY615Abu Dhabi � Jeddah8:0510:55
10 March 2026EY21Abu Dhabi � Toronto8:1515:45
10 March 2026EY713Abu Dhabi � Cairo8:3511:55
10 March 2026EY3Abu Dhabi � New York JFK8:5016:10
10 March 2026EY553Abu Dhabi � Riyadh9:0010:45
10 March 2026EY376Abu Dhabi � Mal�9:5515:15
10 March 2026EY406Abu Dhabi � Bangkok10:0519:20
10 March 2026EY412Abu Dhabi � Phuket10:1519:30
10 March 2026EY430Abu Dhabi � Hanoi10:2519:30
10 March 2026EY390Abu Dhabi � Colombo10:3516:35
10 March 2026EY67Abu Dhabi � London Heathrow13:5018:50
10 March 2026EY843Abu Dhabi � Moscow Sheremetyevo14:0021:00
10 March 2026EY79Abu Dhabi � Milan Malpensa14:1019:00
10 March 2026EY33Abu Dhabi � Paris Charles de Gaulle14:2019:50
10 March 2026EY123Abu Dhabi � Frankfurt14:3019:30
10 March 2026EY141Abu Dhabi � Zurich14:4019:50
10 March 2026EY232Abu Dhabi � Bengaluru18:0023:25
10 March 2026EY206Abu Dhabi � Mumbai18:1022:50
10 March 2026EY352Abu Dhabi � Hyderabad18:2023:20
10 March 2026EY246Abu Dhabi � Ahmedabad18:3022:45
10 March 2026EY822Abu Dhabi - Seoul Incheon23:0012:25 (11 Mar)
10 March 2026EY888Abu Dhabi - Beijing23:1010:35 (11 Mar)
10 March 2026EY440Abu Dhabi - Manila23:2011:45 (11 Mar)

Safety remains Etihad’s top priority, and all flights will operate only after thorough safety and operational checks. Passengers are urged to stay informed via etihad.com for the latest updates and schedules.

Related Topics:
UAE TravelEtihad AirwaysUS-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Passengers are advised not to travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking.

Etihad updates schedule, urges flyers to check bookings

2m read
Limited flight schedule resumes

Etihad to resume limited Abu Dhabi flights to 25 cities

2m read
Etihad has extended the suspension of all scheduled commercial flights to and from Abu Dhabi until 2:00 pm UAE time on Wednesday

Etihad issues advisory for Abu Dhabi airport travelers

1m read
Regional airspace closures are disrupting Etihad Airways’ operations to and from Abu Dhabi.

Etihad halts Abu Dhabi flights to March 3 amid war

2m read