Etihad updates flight schedule for March 10 from Abu Dhabi

Limited services resume; passengers urged to confirm bookings
Etihad Airways has released its updated flight schedule for 10 March 2026, as part of its phased resumption of limited commercial operations from Abu Dhabi. The airline will operate to a number of key destinations, with services carefully coordinated to meet safety and security requirements.
Passengers with confirmed bookings will be accommodated on these flights, and new tickets are available for purchase via etihad.com. The airline emphasises that travellers should not go to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking.
All flights remain subject to operational approvals and may be adjusted depending on airspace conditions. Etihad continues to monitor the situation closely and will operate services only once all safety criteria are met.
Affected passengers will receive direct communication from Etihad confirming their flight status and outlining available options. Passengers are encouraged to:
Check their flight status at etihad.com before travelling.
Ensure contact details in their booking are current.
Rebook free of charge for tickets issued on or before 28 February 2026, with original travel dates up to 21 March 2026, for new travel up to 15 May 2026.
Request refunds online via etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through their travel agent.
Etihad advises that due to high call volumes, passengers may experience longer-than-usual waiting times. Online channels are recommended for booking updates or refund requests.
|Date
|Flight No.
|Route
|Departure
|Arrival
|10 March 2026
|EY615
|Abu Dhabi � Jeddah
|8:05
|10:55
|10 March 2026
|EY21
|Abu Dhabi � Toronto
|8:15
|15:45
|10 March 2026
|EY713
|Abu Dhabi � Cairo
|8:35
|11:55
|10 March 2026
|EY3
|Abu Dhabi � New York JFK
|8:50
|16:10
|10 March 2026
|EY553
|Abu Dhabi � Riyadh
|9:00
|10:45
|10 March 2026
|EY376
|Abu Dhabi � Mal�
|9:55
|15:15
|10 March 2026
|EY406
|Abu Dhabi � Bangkok
|10:05
|19:20
|10 March 2026
|EY412
|Abu Dhabi � Phuket
|10:15
|19:30
|10 March 2026
|EY430
|Abu Dhabi � Hanoi
|10:25
|19:30
|10 March 2026
|EY390
|Abu Dhabi � Colombo
|10:35
|16:35
|10 March 2026
|EY67
|Abu Dhabi � London Heathrow
|13:50
|18:50
|10 March 2026
|EY843
|Abu Dhabi � Moscow Sheremetyevo
|14:00
|21:00
|10 March 2026
|EY79
|Abu Dhabi � Milan Malpensa
|14:10
|19:00
|10 March 2026
|EY33
|Abu Dhabi � Paris Charles de Gaulle
|14:20
|19:50
|10 March 2026
|EY123
|Abu Dhabi � Frankfurt
|14:30
|19:30
|10 March 2026
|EY141
|Abu Dhabi � Zurich
|14:40
|19:50
|10 March 2026
|EY232
|Abu Dhabi � Bengaluru
|18:00
|23:25
|10 March 2026
|EY206
|Abu Dhabi � Mumbai
|18:10
|22:50
|10 March 2026
|EY352
|Abu Dhabi � Hyderabad
|18:20
|23:20
|10 March 2026
|EY246
|Abu Dhabi � Ahmedabad
|18:30
|22:45
|10 March 2026
|EY822
|Abu Dhabi - Seoul Incheon
|23:00
|12:25 (11 Mar)
|10 March 2026
|EY888
|Abu Dhabi - Beijing
|23:10
|10:35 (11 Mar)
|10 March 2026
|EY440
|Abu Dhabi - Manila
|23:20
|11:45 (11 Mar)
Safety remains Etihad’s top priority, and all flights will operate only after thorough safety and operational checks. Passengers are urged to stay informed via etihad.com for the latest updates and schedules.