UAE travel: Etihad announces latest flight schedule from Abu Dhabi until March 16

Passengers urged to travel only with confirmed bookings; check schedule online

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Etihad resumes limited flights from Abu Dhabi until march 16
Etihad Airways has released an updated limited commercial flight schedule connecting Abu Dhabi with key international destinations. Passengers with existing bookings will be accommodated, and new tickets are available for purchase at its website.

The airline advised that passengers should not travel to the airport unless they have been contacted directly by Etihad or hold a confirmed booking. Operations follow strict safety and security assessments, and flights will only operate once all criteria are met.

Check March 16 flights

Guests are advised to verify their bookings and check the flight status before travelling to the airport to avoid any delays or confusion.

Check flight schedules for March 13, 14 and 15

Destinations operating until March19 include:

Ahmedabad, Addis Ababa, Amsterdam, Athens, Atlanta, Bangkok, Barcelona, Beijing, Bengaluru, Boston, Brussels, Cairo, Casablanca, Chiang Mai, Chicago, Colombo, Copenhagen, Delhi, Denpasar (Bali), Dublin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Geneva, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Istanbul, Jakarta, Jeddah, Karachi, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Krabi, Kuala Lumpur, Lahore, London (Heathrow), Madrid, Malé, Manchester, Manila, Medina, Melbourne, Milan (Malpensa), Moscow (Sheremetyevo), Mumbai, Munich, Muscat, Nairobi, New York (JFK), Paris, Phnom Penh, Phuket, Prague, Riyadh, Rome, Seoul (Incheon), Seychelles, Singapore, St Petersburg, Sydney, Taipei, Thiruvananthapuram, Tokyo, Toronto, Vienna, Warsaw, Washington, and Zurich.

Important guidance for passengers:

  • Check flight status at etihad.com before travelling.

  • Keep contact details updated in your booking.

  • Tickets issued on or before February 28, 2026, with travel dates up to March 21, 2026, may be rebooked free of charge onto Etihad-operated flights until May 15, 2026.

  • Refund requests for flights until March 21, 2026 can be made via etihad.com/en/help/refund-form or through your travel agent.

Note: All services remain subject to operational approvals and regional airspace conditions. Additional destinations may be added as safety permits.

Safety remains Etihad’s absolute priority, with flights operating only once all criteria are met.

