Limited flights planned as Qatar Airways works to clear passenger backlog
Dubai: Qatar Airways has announced a limited operating schedule for several days in March after the closure of Qatari airspace forced the airline to suspend most flights, leaving thousands of passengers waiting for clarity on travel plans.
Temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority has allowed the carrier to run select flights through restricted corridors. These services are intended to move passengers affected by the disruption and assist travellers attempting to continue journeys that were interrupted.
Operations remain constrained while authorities assess conditions for the safe reopening of Qatari airspace. A full return to regular commercial schedules has not yet been confirmed.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it us on the Huawei AppGallery.
The airline said the limited schedule will run between March 13 and March 17, allowing the carrier to gradually move passengers who were stranded when flights were halted.
“Following temporary authorisation from the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority allowing limited operating corridors, Qatar Airways plans to operate select flights in the coming days to support passengers affected by the disruption,” the airline said in a statement.
These flights are intended to support travellers whose plans were disrupted and should not be interpreted as the resumption of normal network operations.
Passengers eligible for these flights will be contacted directly by the airline. Travellers have been advised not to go to the airport unless they hold a confirmed ticket.
“With Qatar Airways flights still temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace, we are doing everything possible to support affected passengers and help reunite them with family and loved ones,” the airline said.
Authorities will determine when full operations can resume once conditions allow safe reopening of Qatari airspace.
Passengers with confirmed bookings between February 28 and March 28 have been offered flexible travel arrangements. Options include a complimentary change of travel date up to April 30 when rebooking on Qatar Airways flights or a refund for the unused value of tickets.
Travellers seeking the latest flight updates or wishing to rebook are advised to manage their bookings through the Qatar Airways website or mobile application, which the airline says remains the fastest way to adjust travel plans while disruptions continue.