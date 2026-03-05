Qatar Airways extends suspension, to operate limited relief flights

Passengers urged to await official notifications and update contact details
Qatar Airways said Thursday that all flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace. Services will resume only once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms it is safe to reopen.
The carrier announced it will operate a limited number of relief flights from March 5. Planned services include:
Muscat to London Heathrow, Berlin, Copenhagen, Madrid, Rome, and Amsterdam
Riyadh to Frankfurt
Qatar Airways stressed that passengers should not travel to airports unless they have received an official notification. The airline will contact affected passengers directly with flight details, travel arrangements, and next steps.
Passengers are advised to update their contact information via qatarairways.com or the Qatar Airways mobile app to ensure they receive timely instructions.
The airline confirmed it will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.