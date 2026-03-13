US‑Israel war with Iran Day 14: What you need to know

Visa relief announced as flights resume and security alerts remain in place
The UAE announced temporary measures to support residents and maintain public safety amid regional tensions. Expats abroad with expired visas can return without a new entry permit until March 31, while Sharjah issued emergency alert guidelines. UAE air defences intercepted missiles and drones, schools cancelled ICSE and ISC exams, and authorities warned against filming interceptions for security reasons. A look at the morning’s most important developments as the situation in the region unfolds.
The UAE has allowed expatriate residents currently abroad whose residency visas have expired to return to the country without obtaining a new entry permit, under a temporary measure announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
The decision applies for one month, from February 28 until March 31, and comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented some residents from returning to the UAE before their visas expired.
As UAE airlines gradually resume operations amid ongoing regional airspace restrictions, passengers are urged to stay informed about flight schedules, booking options, and potential scams.
Emirates, Etihad, flydubai, and Air Arabia are all operating limited flights, with updated timetables and safety guidance in place. Travellers are advised to verify all flight details through official channels and avoid sharing personal information online.
The Sharjah Government Media Bureau has released a set of safety guidelines outlining how the public should respond when official emergency alerts are issued, stressing the importance of remaining calm and relying only on information from official authorities.
The guide highlights precautionary measures designed to ensure public safety during emergency situations and urges residents to strictly follow instructions issued by relevant authorities.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially cancelled the 2026 ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) board examinations for all centres in the UAE, according to a circular sent to school principals on Thursday.
The decision follows earlier notices issued on March 1, March 3, and March 6, 2026, which had postponed the exams originally scheduled between March 2 and March 14 for CISCE-affiliated schools in the UAE.
The UAE air defence systems today engaged 10 ballistic missiles and 26 drones launched from Iran, the Ministry of Defence tweeted.
Since the onset of the blatant Iranian aggression, UAE air defences have engaged 278 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,540 drones. These attacks have resulted in six fatalities of Emirati, Pakistani, Nepali and Bangladeshi nationals, and 131 minor to moderate injuries among different nationalities.
Drone attack footage on social media may expose defence locations, expert says
Recording aerial threats or air defence interceptions on smartphones and sharing the footage on social media could unintentionally provide valuable intelligence to attackers, a UAE data analyst has warned.
Mohammad Al Shehi, data analyst and lecturer at the Higher Colleges of Technology, said that during aerial threats the most dangerous tool may not be a missile or drone, but a smartphone camera used irresponsibly.
KC-135 refuelling aircraft crashses in western Iraq: No hostile fire involved
A Boeing KC-135 aerial refuelling stratotanker aircraft went "down" in friendly air space Iraq, the US Central Command confirmed.
Two aircraft were reportedly involved in the incident. One went down in western Iraq, the second landed safely.
The incident was not due to hostile or friendly fire, CentCom stated as more information is still being gathered.