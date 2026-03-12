GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE allows expats abroad with expired visas to return without new entry permit

ICP move aims to ease travel and support expats unable to return earlier

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE allows expats abroad with expired visas to return without new entry permit
File photo

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has allowed expatriate residents currently abroad whose residency visas have expired to return to the country without obtaining a new entry permit, under a temporary measure announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).

The decision applies for one month, from February 28 until March 31, and comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented some residents from returning to the UAE before their visas expired.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

According to the ICP, the measure aims to facilitate the return of expatriate residents and ease travel procedures during the specified period. Eligible residents will be permitted to re-enter the country and regularise their residency status through the relevant official procedures after arrival.

Authorities said the initiative reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to support residents and ensure flexible administrative measures in response to exceptional situations.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dr Ahmed Al Neyadi (left) attends an event with his role model and relative Dr Sultan Al Neyadi in an undated photo.

Emirati Doctor's Day: Meet UAE doctor 'with a vision'

4m read
People gather in large numbers for iftar at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, highlighting the UAE’s tradition of hospitality and community during Ramadan.

Mass iftar draws thousands to Sheikh Zayed Mosque

1m read
Everyone on board at the Ferrari World, Abu Dhabi.

What do you love about Abu Dhabi?

1m read
Airport staff coordinate accommodation, transport, and medical support to keep travellers safe and comfortable during flight disruptions.

Watch: How travellers are helped at Abu Dhabi airport

1m read