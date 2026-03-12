UAE allows expats abroad with expired visas to return without new entry permit

ICP move aims to ease travel and support expats unable to return earlier
Abu Dhabi: The UAE has allowed expatriate residents currently abroad whose residency visas have expired to return to the country without obtaining a new entry permit, under a temporary measure announced by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
The decision applies for one month, from February 28 until March 31, and comes in response to exceptional circumstances that prevented some residents from returning to the UAE before their visas expired.
According to the ICP, the measure aims to facilitate the return of expatriate residents and ease travel procedures during the specified period. Eligible residents will be permitted to re-enter the country and regularise their residency status through the relevant official procedures after arrival.
Authorities said the initiative reflects the UAE’s continued efforts to support residents and ensure flexible administrative measures in response to exceptional situations.