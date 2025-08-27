The application must be submitted from outside the UAE.

The residency permit must have at least 30 days’ validity remaining at the time of application.

Applications can only be made after 180 days of staying abroad.

If the resident is sponsored by an establishment, the application can be submitted either by the establishment or the resident.

A justification for staying abroad for more than 180 days must be provided.

A fine of Dh100 applies for every 30 days or less spent outside the UAE.

Violation fees are refundable only if the application is rejected.

Once approved, entry into the UAE must be completed within 30 days, including the date of approval.