Application process, required documents, and who is exempt from the six-month rule
Dubai: UAE residents must not remain outside the country for more than six months to keep their residency permit valid.
However, expatriates who have stayed abroad longer due to medical treatment or personal reasons can apply for an entry permit to return after six months. Approval for this permit is subject to the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP).
In 2023, the ICP introduced entry permits for residents who had stayed outside the UAE for more than six months.
According to ICP, this permit allows residents with valid residence visas, who were forced to remain abroad for study, work, or treatment beyond six months, to reactivate their residency and re-enter the UAE.
Legally, remaining outside the country for more than six months results in the cancellation of residency, but this permit offers a way to activate the residency and use it to enter the country, subject to ICP approval.
The application must be submitted from outside the UAE.
The residency permit must have at least 30 days’ validity remaining at the time of application.
Applications can only be made after 180 days of staying abroad.
If the resident is sponsored by an establishment, the application can be submitted either by the establishment or the resident.
A justification for staying abroad for more than 180 days must be provided.
A fine of Dh100 applies for every 30 days or less spent outside the UAE.
Violation fees are refundable only if the application is rejected.
Once approved, entry into the UAE must be completed within 30 days, including the date of approval.
This service does not apply to residents of Dubai.
Certain expatriate residents can remain outside the UAE for more than six months without affecting the validity of their residence visa. The rule does not apply to:
Holders of gold, blue and green residency permits, as long as the visa remains valid.
Foreign wives of Emirati citizens.
Domestic helpers accompanying Emiratis on study scholarships abroad.
Domestic helpers accompanying Emiratis travelling abroad for treatment.
Expatriate residents and their companions sent abroad for treatment, provided a UAE-approved medical report is submitted.
Domestic helpers accompanying members of UAE diplomatic and consular missions abroad, and employees of such missions holding UAE residence visas.
Expatriate residents working in the public sector sent abroad for training, specialist courses, or work in overseas offices, along with their families.
Expatriate students studying abroad (check with ICP for rules in your emirate).
Domestic helpers of ruling family members working abroad who hold UAE residence visas.
Students enrolled in overseas educational institutions with valid UAE residence visas.
Investors holding valid UAE residence visas.
Residents sponsored by UAE diplomatic and consular representatives, along with their dependents.
Any other person exempted under an ICP decision, provided they hold a valid residence visa and pay the applicable fees.
Residents whose visas expired because they stayed outside the UAE for more than six months for study, work, or treatment can apply for an entry permit through the ICP smart services platform, smartservices.icp.gov.ae, or through registered typing centres and ICP Customer Happiness Centres in their emirate.
This service applies to residents of Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, and Fujairah. Dubai residents must contact the GDRFA-Dubai call centre - 8005111or visit an Amer centre for guidance on the process and requirements.
Visit the ICP smart services platform (smartservices.icp.gov.ae). Select ‘Public Services’, then ‘residents outside the UAE’, and click ‘start service’.
Enter applicant details – full name (English and Arabic), mobile number, and email address.
Provide personal information – Emirates ID number, full name, gender, date of birth, and nationality.
Enter the reason for staying abroad for more than six months.
Provide passport details – issue date, expiry date, type, number, and country of issue.
Indicate if you belong to an exempted category. Upload supporting documents as required.
Review the application and pay the fees.
E-service fees: Dh28
ICP fees: Dh22
Smart service fee: Dh100
