Golden Visa holders

Golden Visa holders have the benefit of being able to stay outside the UAE for extended periods without their residency visa being cancelled.

Other categories

There are other categories of residents who can also stay outside the UAE for more than six months under specific circumstances. These categories are outlined as per the UAE government's official information portal – u.ae:

• Spouses of Emirati citizens.

• Domestic helpers accompanying UAE patients for treatment abroad.

• Residents sent abroad for medical treatment (with medical report).

• Domestic helpers accompanying UAE diplomatic staff abroad.

• Public sector employees on training/assignments abroad (and families).

• Expatriate students studying abroad, as per the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (GDRFAD) rules. Check with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) for other emirates.

• Investors with valid residence visas.

• Residents sponsored by UAE diplomatic staff (and dependents).

• Other exceptions approved by ICP.

Check your residency status

If you plan to stay outside the UAE for a long time, it is crucial to verify your residency visa's validity. Here is how to check it online:

1. Visit the ICP smart services portal website - smartservices.icp.gov.ae and then go to ‘Public Services’ located in the service menu. Click on ‘File Validity’.

2.Next, select one of the options – ‘search by file number’ or ‘passport information’ and select the type as ‘Residency’.

3. If you selected the passport option, enter your passport number expiry date and nationality. If you choose file number, enter one of the following details:

• Emirates ID number.

• Emirates Unified Number (UID number)

• File number.

4. Next, enter your date of birth and nationality.

5. Tick the ‘I’m not a robot’ captcha and click the ‘Search’ button.

The system will then provide you with the following details of your visa:

• File number

• UID number

• File status

• File issuance date

• File expiry date

Entry permit for residents staying outside the UAE for over six months

If you find out that your visa has expired due to exceeding the six-month limit for your category, you may be able to re-enter the UAE by applying for a special entry permit, if you fall under any of the categories listed above.

Requirements to apply for the re-entry permit

To apply for a permit to enter the UAE by a resident staying outside the UAE for over six months, the applicant must:

• Submit the application from outside the country.

• Apply request after 180 days of staying outside the country.

• Provide a valid reason to justify being outside the country for more than 180 days.

• Pay a fine of Dh100 for every 30 days or less spent outside the country.

When the application is approved, the applicant must enter the country within 30 days starting from the approval date.

Application process

The application process differs depending on your emirate of residence:

Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah: Apply online through the ICP smart services portal - smartservices.icp.gov.ae. Select ‘Residents outside the UAE’ and choose ‘Permits for staying outside UAE for over sixonths’. For a detailed guide on the process, click here.

Dubai: Apply through the GDRFAD website - www.gdrfad.gov.ae and fill in the application for ‘Return permit for resident outside UAE more than six months’.

Then, provide a valid reason and supporting documents. Click here for a more detailed guide on the process: https://gulfnews.com/uae/government/uae-visit-visa-extension-can-be-done-only-one-time-for-30-days-only-1.98868023

Important note:

Immigration regulations can change, so it is always best to confirm the latest information with the relevant authority. Here are their contact details:

• For ICP – 600522222

• For GDRFAD – 8005111