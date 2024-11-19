Dubai: Stick to your lane, and if you wish to change lanes, make sure you do it by following traffic rules.

Mandatory lane discipline fines can cost you at least Dh400 anywhere in the UAE, as per the UAE’s traffic law, and police authorities from different emirates have raised the alarm on the dangerous effect of not adhering to this rule can have.

Here is all you need to know about lane discipline and what are the dangers of violating related rules.

Lane discipline rules

According to the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s (RTA) light vehicle driving guide, regulatory road markings are the ones that tell you what rules you need to follow. You will find the road markings drawn in either white or yellow and not adhering to the marking means that you are breaking the traffic law.

No Passing Line

This is a solid line on the road. You must not cross this line to overtake another vehicle or to turn (except in the case of an emergency).

Stop Line

If you are approaching an intersection with a Stop sign or traffic signals, you will also have a white Stop line painted across your lane. In the case of a Stop sign and Stop line, you must come to a complete stop before the line. You must not cross this line unless the signal turns green and the junction is clear.

Give Way Line

Where there is a Give Way sign, there will also be a broken white line across the path of approaching traffic. You must ‘Give Way’ to any vehicle or pedestrian crossing your path. Slow down and stop, if necessary, to avoid a collision. Always make sure the intersection is clear and it is safe to proceed before doing so.

Pedestrian Crossings

Pedestrian crossings are marked with thick white lines across the crossing to make the crossing clearly visible to pedestrians and drivers. You must give way to pedestrians using the crossing.

There are other lane discipline related violations – like using the lanes dedicated for buses and taxis, or using the hard shoulder on a road – which carry a higher financial penalty, as well as black points. To know more, read our guide here and here.

How lane discipline violations are caught on camera

In a recent post, Dubai Police warned motorists that modern traffic systems deployed by the police detect these violations, where cars are found to drive over no crossing lanes, entering junctions at the last minute.

Instances of motorists changing lanes at the last moment to take an exit. Sudden swerving is the third leading cause of serious traffic accidents, after distracted driving and speeding. At high speeds, sudden swerving can lead to loss of vehicle control. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Previously, Abu Dhabi Police has also warned motorists that such violations are captured by smart cameras placed at several intersections and junctions in the emirate, and can lead to a fine of Dh400. If the violation of lane discipline involves illegally overtaking a vehicle from the right lane, the fine for it is Dh600.

Sudden swerving

Any sudden changes in the direction that your car is taking is another serious form of lane discipline violation, as it is one of the leading causes of accidents in the UAE, often caused by distracted driving. This year, so far, 32 people have died in accidents caused by sudden swerving or distracted driving, in Dubai alone.