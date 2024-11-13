Why timely renewal is important

If the insurance premium remains unpaid beyond a three-month grace period, you lose eligibility for unemployment insurance payout in case you lose your job. Also, your existing subscription is cancelled, and you are required to subscribe to a new policy, which affects your eligibility for future compensation, as employees must have a continuous 12-month subscription to qualify for the unemployment benefits.

How to check and pay fines through ‘ILOE Quick Pay’

1. To check if you have incurred any fines, visit the MOHRE website - www.mohre.gov.ae. Click on ‘services’ and then select ‘ILOE Quick Pay’.

2. Select one of the options:

· Emirates ID number (EIDA)

· Unified Number (UID No.)

· Labour card number

· Personal code number – this is a 14-digit number which can be found on your labour card.

3. Enter the details depending on the option you chose and then tap on ‘Search’. If you do have fines registered on your file, you will be able to view them and the issued date.

You will be able to view your fine through the 'ILOE Quick Pay' portal Image Credit: Gulf News

[Image: Screenshot of message for fine payment]

4. Next, you will have the option to pay the fines online with your credit or debit card or pay the amount in instalments. Once you have made the payment, it will take one working day for it to be processed, according to MOHRE.