Dubai: If you subscribed to the UAE’s Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) scheme but did not renew your policy on time, how can you check if you have a late renewal fine? If you can’t see any fines reflecting on your ILOE dashboard, another way to check is by visiting the ‘ILOE Quick Pay’ website, established by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE).
Here’s how you can use this website and why it is important to clear any pending fines.
Why timely renewal is important
If the insurance premium remains unpaid beyond a three-month grace period, you lose eligibility for unemployment insurance payout in case you lose your job. Also, your existing subscription is cancelled, and you are required to subscribe to a new policy, which affects your eligibility for future compensation, as employees must have a continuous 12-month subscription to qualify for the unemployment benefits.
How to check and pay fines through ‘ILOE Quick Pay’
1. To check if you have incurred any fines, visit the MOHRE website - www.mohre.gov.ae. Click on ‘services’ and then select ‘ILOE Quick Pay’.
2. Select one of the options:
· Emirates ID number (EIDA)
· Unified Number (UID No.)
· Labour card number
· Personal code number – this is a 14-digit number which can be found on your labour card.
3. Enter the details depending on the option you chose and then tap on ‘Search’. If you do have fines registered on your file, you will be able to view them and the issued date.
[Image: Screenshot of message for fine payment]
4. Next, you will have the option to pay the fines online with your credit or debit card or pay the amount in instalments. Once you have made the payment, it will take one working day for it to be processed, according to MOHRE.
If your policy was cancelled, you will be required to subscribe again to a new policy, which you can do so by following the steps detailed in our guide here.