Dubai: If you work in the UAE, you may need to provide your labour card number for certain services, like when filing a salary complaint or applying for a Golden Visa.

You can easily access a digital version of the card through the UAE Pass application, which is the national digital identity for citizens, and residents.

The process only takes a few minutes, and the service is free of charge.

A labour card or work permit is issued to all employees in the UAE by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) or the free zone in which you might be working.

Here are all the details.

How to create a UAE Pass account

Before accessing the labour card number, you must first download the UAE Pass app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store and create an account. Here's how:

1. Once you have downloaded the app, open it, and tap on the ‘Create Account’ option to register as a new user.

2. Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and tap the ‘Continue’ button.

3. If you have an Emirates ID Card, choose the ‘Yes, Scan now’ option.

4. Confirm the personal details which have been retrieved from the scanned Emirates ID card.

5. Verify your mobile number and email address.

6. Provide the One-Time-Password (OTP) sent to your mobile number.

7. Next, enter OTP sent to your email address.

8. Set a PIN for the UAE Pass app.

9. After setting the PIN, you will also be offered the option to upgrade the UAE Pass account by scanning your face. 10. The UAE Pass app uses biometric face recognition (facial ID) to register users.

11. You can either choose ‘Start Face Verification’ or select ‘Maybe Later’. If you choose the face verification option, you must allow the app access to your camera.

12. The app will then start the face verification process and will send you a pop-up notification once it is complete.

Your UAE Pass account has now been registered, and you can use it to log in to over 1,000 UAE government websites, and access digital versions of important documents like your Emirates ID, driving licence and residency permit.

How to find your labour card on the UAE Pass app.

After you have created an account, you can now access your labour card on the UAE Pass app, here’s how:

1. Open the app, and tap on the ‘Add document’ category.

2. Next, scroll down until you see Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and tap on ‘Labour Card’

3. After that, you will see your Emirates ID number will be automatically filled in by UAE Pass. Your Emirates ID number is required to access your labour card.

4. Next, slide the button to consent to your request to access the document.

5. Tap the ‘Confirm’ button. You will then see the following message: “Your documents have been requested successfully. You will receive a notification once the documents are available.”

6. After the document has been uploaded, you will be notified by UAE Pass.

7. Then you can go to the ‘Documents’ section on the menu tab, which is at the bottom of your screen.

8. Tap on, ‘Labour Card’ and you will be able to see your labour card number and employment details.

9. Tap ‘View Document’ to access the digital labour card.

You will able to access the digital labour card under 'Documents' section of the UAE Pass app.

If you ever need to share your labour card details with government departments, you can show them the digital labour card on the UAE Pass.

To do this, open the document, and below it tap the ‘QR Verifcation’ button. Next, a government official or employee can scan the Quick Response (QR) code to verify the document authenticity and validity.