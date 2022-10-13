Dubai: If you are a visitor in the UAE and find yourself in a situation where you need to access a government-related service, you can easily log in to any government department’s online services through a single digital identity – the UAE Pass.

During the Gitex Global 2022 week, a new upgrade was announced for this app where users can now create a UAE Pass account even if they are not UAE residents, who hold an Emirates ID.

But why is the UAE Pass important? And how can a visitor register themselves on the app? Here is all you need to know.

What is UAE Pass?

The UAE Pass was launched in 2018 as a joint initiative between the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, and Digital Dubai. The UAE Pass account is your single log in account, which you can use to complete various online activities. For example, you can access services across different sectors in the UAE, access your personal COVID-19 vaccine details or even sign documents electronically. Currently, the UAE Pass offers people the facility to access over 10,000 government services.

To learn more about the UAE Pass, read our guide here.

You don’t need to be a resident to use the service

While earlier individuals needed an Emirates ID to register themselves on the UAE Pass app, visitors can now also use the app by authenticating their information through other identity documents.

“Visitors can create an account using their National ID, if they are a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizen or resident, or through their passport, if they are from outside the GCC,” Fatima AlFalahi, system developer at Digital Dubai, told Gulf News.

How do visitors sign up for the UAE Pass?

Fatima broke down the step-by-step process of how visitors can register themselves on the app.

1. Donwload the ‘UAE Pass’ app, which is available for Apple and Android users.

2. Once you open the app, you will see the option of registering as a resident or visitor. Select the ‘visitor’ option.

3. You will be asked to scan your ID document. Here you can use your National ID if you are a GCC citizen or resident. You can also use your passport to complete this process.

4. Next, enter your personal information, like your full name, nationality and date of birth, and provide your mobile number. This can be your local UAE number, or the number that you have from your home country.

5. “Once they are done registering their details, they must create a PIN code and verify their identity via facial recognition. They and can then use the services available,” she added.