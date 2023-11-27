Dubai – If you are wondering what the easiest way is to get all government work done, without stepping out, the answer is simple - UAE PASS. A smart initiative launched by the UAE government, the UAE PASS is a single digital signature that you can use to access more than 5,000 government services . More recently, in Dubai, property buying and selling too will now be registered on the UAE Pass portal .

If you do not have the UAE Pass account yet, you can complete the entire process in a few minutes, through just your smartphone. This is because the UAE Pass application allows applicants to verify their identity by using facial recognition technology.

So, if you want to know how you can apply for the UAE PASS these are all the details.

What is the UAE PASS?

UAE PASS was launched in 2018 as part of the UAE government’s long-term strategies – UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071. UAE Vision 2021 aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world by the Golden Jubilee of the Union on six basic pillars. One of the six pillars, or national priorities, is providing sustainable environment and infrastructure.

The Strategic Affairs Council had adopted the UAE PASS policy in the Emirate of Dubai as of May 1, 2020, as one of the Dubai Councils’ initiatives. Users can access more than 5,000 government services by using a single username and password.

The UAE PASS is a collaboration between Smart Dubai, Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority and was launched in 2018.

The UAE PASS allows UAE residents and visitors to access government services and make regular payments, like your home and mobile phone bills, it provides access to services like DubaiNow and even legal processes like applying for your residence visa or buying a property. This is possible using the electronic signature.

Electronic signature

One of the biggest security features of the UAE PASS is that it provides users with an electronic signature, which is equivalent to you signing a documents with a pen. Your electronic signature will be legally valid under UAE law. So, whether you are securing a new contract or making a big purchase, like a property or car, if you are using the UAE government’s smart services, you can use your UAE PASS signature. This is the first time digital signature solutions have been provided in the region.

How secure is my signature?

The UAEPass signature and the online services are secured through various measures to provide a safe operating environment for users. Digital signatures are protected using the SHA-256 hashing algorithm.

WHAT IS SHA-256? SHA stands for Standard Hashing Algorithm, which was built by the National Security Agency (NSA) in the US. SHA-256 is a ‘one-way cryptographic function’, which means that it cannot be decrypted back to the original text.

How to apply for the UAE PASS?

Step 1 – Download the UAE PASS application on your phone.

- The app – UAE PASS – is available for Apple and Android devices.

- Once you have downloaded the app, tap on ‘Create account’.

- Go through the terms and conditions and check the box confirming that you have read them.

- Tap on ‘Continue’.

Step 2 – Scan your Emirates ID

- You will then be asked to scan your Emirates ID.

- Tap on ‘Yes, scan now’ and then enable permissions for the app to access your camera.

- Scan the front and back of your Emirates ID.

Step 3 – Confirm personal details

- The app will show your full name, Emirates ID number, date of birth, nationality, gender and Emirates ID expiry date.

- Carefully review these details and then click ‘Confirm’.

Step 4 – Mobile number and email verification

- You will then be asked for your mobile number and email address.

- The app will send a one-time password to your mobile number. Once you enter it correctly, it will then send a one-time password to your email address.

- Once both your mobile number and email address have been verified, you can move to the next step.

Step 5 – Create pin

You will be asked to create a four-digit pin for using the UAE PASS, which you will be asked for whenever you use the app to access government services.

Step 6 – Face verification

- The app will then ask you to allow face verification. Tap on ‘I’m ready’ and the app will then do a face scan.

- Once the app has verified your identity, you can move to the next step.

Step 7 – Set a password

- You will then be asked to set a password, which you can use to log in.

- Once you have successfully set the password, you will then be able to access over 5,000 different services, including paying your government bills, registering a business, filing a complaint or sponsoring a visa.