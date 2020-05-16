General view of Shaikh Zayed Road in Dubai. UAE PASS eliminates the need to physically visit customer service centres and submit paper identification documents to access Dubai Government services. Image Credit: Reuters

Dubai: Smart Dubai has announced details regarding the recent decision issued by the Strategic Affairs Council – part of The Executive Council of Dubai – to mandate UAE PASS as the only digital identity to be used by citizens and residents to access government services in Dubai.

Smart Dubai had put in motion an initiative called ‘The Digital Future’, developed as part of its 100-day plan for the ‘Government Development Track’ – one of the six tracks announced by the Dubai Council, which was inaugurated at the beginning of 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai.

The initiative aims to expedite the rate of the adoption of UAE PASS by citizens and residents, which will lay the foundations for a digital future across the government and private sectors.

The Strategic Affairs Council had adopted the UAE PASS policy in the Emirate of Dubai as of May 1, 2020, as one of the Dubai Councils’ initiatives. The decision was motivated by UAE PASS’s potential to drive development across the government service ecosystem; enhance communication between local and federal entities on one hand, and the private sector on the other; and grant citizens and residents access to government and private-sector services.

No more paper identities

UAE PASS eliminates the need to physically visit customer service centres and submit paper identification documents. It provides an authorised digital ID through smartphones, and includes a digital signature feature allowing users to sign official documents. Users can access more than 5,000 government services by using a single username and password.

UAE PASS allows users to easily access services, as well as to digitally and remotely sign the necessary documents. This, in turn, supports Smart Dubai’s efforts to establish the emirate as the world’s happiest and smartest city. - Dr Aisha Bint Butti Bin Bishr, Director General of Smart Dubai

Smart Dubai’s main objective from implementing the Digital Future initiative is to save time and effort for individuals in the city, helping them lead happier lives. Smart Dubai also seeks to keep up with technological advancements, support the emirate’s digital transformation, and drive the transition towards a digital government.

With its digital signature feature and its ability to provide access to countless government services with a single set of login credentials, UAE PASS adds an element of trust to digital government transactions. The service has so far been adopted by 200,000 individuals.

UAE PASS offers the public a set of features that can positively improve their experience when transacting with city services.

“In partnership with the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, the UAE PASS project was launched in 2018 in an effort to support our wise leadership’s vision to build future-ready smart cities. It is in line with their plans for digital transformation, and supports the Dubai Paperless Strategy,” said Dr Bin Bishr.

Easy acce to government services

The application allows easy access to all digital government services in Dubai and various federal and local services across the UAE – available on the websites and mobile applications of over 80 government and private entities – and accessible through a single set of login credentials. The authorised digital signature feature, meanwhile, allows users to sign government transactions or documents; verify their authenticity; share them with the competent authorities, in line with UAE legislation; and request and share data with service providers online.