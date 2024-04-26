Imtiaz Developments , a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has announced significant progress on its Westwood Grande Residence project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The development is on track to be delivered ahead of schedule, setting yet another benchmark in the real estate industry.

With an extensive portfolio that includes six ongoing projects in JVC and a total of 15 projects in prime locations around Dubai, Imtiaz’s growth and timely delivery of premium quality developments have established the brand as a top-tier developer in the industry.

The project has now reached 65 per cent completion and is expected to be handed over in the third quarter of 2024. Major construction milestones, such as the structural, blockwork, and internal plaster phases have been completed, with tiling, facade and other finishing works currently in progress. This remarkable progress is achieved by a dedicated workforce of over 500 personnel working in two shifts.

"The early completion of Westwood Grande is a significant milestone for us,” says Masih Imtiaz, CEO of Imtiaz Developments. “Our team's unwavering dedication and meticulous planning have reinforced our ability to accelerate delivery of our projects, providing our customers with a substantial advantage in optimising their return on investment sooner than expected. We will continue to surprise our customers with early delivery of our projects."