WhatsApp's massive user base noticed the recent switch to a green interface for iPhones.
This February update, now reaching more users globally, replaces the traditional blue with a fresh green across the app.
Unlike Android's green theme, iPhones traditionally sported a vibrant blue. Now, a complete design overhaul brings a uniform green look across the app, from the status bar to chat lists.
While aimed at a more modern look, the mandatory update has sparked mixed reactions. Some appreciate the refresh, but others on social media miss the blue and dislike the lack of choice.