Abu Dhabi: Leading fintech group Multi Level Group (MLG) is partnering with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to drive eVTOL development in the UAE and beyond. During Abu Dhabi’s inaugural DRIFTx event, a global platform to discuss and engage innovations that will shape the future of mobility, ADIO and MLG signed a trilateral agreement with EHang.

EHang is looking to set up its regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi to promote business activities with local partners, including manufacturing, flight operations, research and development, training, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facilities.

ADIO will provide EHang with a comprehensive range of growth-enabling support, including data and information on establishing and operating a manufacturing and industrial services business in Abu Dhabi, setting up enablement and links with the Abu Dhabi ecosystem and international trade opportunities.

Badr Al-Olama, Director General of ADIO, said: “ADIO continues to work with leading global players to accelerate the adoption of smart and autonomous vehicles across air, land and sea. Our collaboration with MLG and air mobility leaders, such as EHang, will play a key role in driving Abu Dhabi’s efforts in promoting eVTOLs to transform the way people and goods are transported and in advancing the future of mobility globally.”

Abdul Jabbar Al Sayegh, Chairman of MLG, said: “This partnership marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to revolutionise how people and goods are transported. By joining forces with EHang, a pioneer in urban air mobility technology, and with the support of ADIO, we are poised to establish Abu Dhabi as a hub for advancing eVTOLs and unmanned aerial vehicles. It underscores MLG’s dedication to driving forward innovation and shaping the future of mobility in the UAE and beyond.”