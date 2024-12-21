A government employee in Kuwait has been sentenced to five years in prison after being caught accepting a KD50 bribe ($162), according to a media report. The employee, who worked at the Ministry of Justice, had been requesting bribes to expedite official transactions.
After receiving a tip-off, authorities investigated and confirmed the allegations. The employee was apprehended while accepting the bribe. During questioning, he admitted to taking money to fast-track procedures, bypassing others in the queue.
This case is part of a wider crackdown on corruption in Kuwait, with several other state employees recently arrested for similar offenses.