Kuwait revises residency rules for expats, sets strict limits on time abroad

New ministerial decision sets maximum absence periods, with limited exemptions
Dubai: Expatriate residents in Kuwait will no longer be permitted to remain outside the country for more than six months, under new restrictions introduced as part of updated residency regulations. The measures were set out in a ministerial decision issued by the Ministry of Interior, local media reported.
The decision forms part of the executive regulations of Kuwait’s residency law and is intended to regulate residents’ status and ensure compliance with legal requirements. It applies to all categories of residency permits, with specific exemptions outlined for certain groups.
According to Ministerial Decision No. 2249 of 2025, expatriate residents will no longer be allowed to remain outside Kuwait for more than six months. The rule applies to all types of residency permits, with exemptions granted to children of Kuwaiti women, property owners and foreign investors.
Separate provisions apply to domestic workers. Under Article 20, domestic staff may remain outside Kuwait for a maximum of four months, unless the sponsor submits an approved leave request through the relevant residency affairs departments or via the Sahel application.
The Interior Ministry said the new measures are intended to streamline residency management while maintaining flexibility for specific categories.
