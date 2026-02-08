New residency fees and conditions set for expat families in Kuwait

Kuwait reshapes family residency rules amid wider immigration overhauls
Dubai: The Ministry of Interior’s General Directorate of Residency Affairs has unveiled a sweeping set of procedural changes governing residency permits for expatriates with family ties to Kuwaiti citizens, as part of ongoing efforts to reform immigration and tighten oversight of long‑standing dependent visa arrangements.
Under the new framework, children and spouses of expatriates will now be classified and processed under Article 22 of the residency law, subject to all existing Ministry regulations and eligibility conditions.
The move brings greater uniformity to permits long dominated by piecemeal practice and signals a more rigorous application of residency requirements across the board.
For spouses and widows of Kuwaiti nationals, the regulations take on a different structure. Wives of Kuwaitis have been reclassified under Article 26, a category that now explicitly encompasses husbands of Kuwaiti women as well.
Both groups will be charged an annual fee of 15 Kuwaiti dinars (KWD) per case, regardless of gender. Widows and divorcees of Kuwaiti citizens are also eligible for residency under Article 28, at the same annual rate and subject to approval by the Ministry.
One notable expansion in family coverage comes under Article 27, which now allows fee‑free residency permits for maternal uncles and aunts of Kuwaiti citizens.
The inclusion of extended relatives reflects an effort to broaden support for close family members, even as parts of the system are tightened.
Not all changes reduce costs. Parents of expatriates now fall under Article 29, and those with expired residency permits are required to attend their local residency department in person to secure an initial renewal. That application carries a one‑off fee of 300 KWD, with future renewals available online at the same rate. The shift underlines a tougher stance on long‑standing family sponsorships that have often been loosely regulated.
Separate provisions are being devised for foreign property owners and investors, who will be covered under a new article in the residency law with its own fee structure. That framework is currently under finalisation, officials said.
Across all categories, the Ministry has stressed that applicants must meet stringent Ministry conditions as part of an immigration reform agenda.
