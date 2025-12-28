GOLD/FOREX
Kuwait simplifies visa issuance and residency transfers for expatriates

Effortless visa issuance with Kuwait's new electronic services

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News

Kuwait’s Interior Ministry has rolled out two new electronic services designed to streamline the issuance and transfer of Article 18 residency permits, Kuwait’s news agency, KUNA, reported. 

The services, launched by the ministry’s General Department of Information Systems in coordination with the General Department of Residency are now available through the Interior Ministry’s official website. They are aimed at simplifying procedures for employees in the civil sector who fall under Article 18 of the residency law.

According to a statement carried by KUNA, the new e-services allow users to issue, renew and transfer Article 18 residency permits electronically. 

They also enable the transfer of a civil sector employee’s residency status from worker residency to temporary residency under Article 14, removing the need for multiple in-person visits.

The initiative aims to reduce administrative burdens, save time and effort for service users, and accelerate the transition towards an integrated e-government system. The ministry also seeks to improve efficiency, enhance user experience and ensure faster processing of residency-related transactions.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
