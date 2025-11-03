Kuwait suspends biometric fingerprinting at border crossings

Expatriates must complete biometric registration at Personal Identification Centers
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has announced the suspension of biometric fingerprinting procedures at all border crossings—including air, land, and sea—to reduce congestion and ease travel delays, Al Anba newspaper reported.
Under the new directive, Kuwaiti citizens must complete biometric fingerprinting before travel at Personal Identification Centers of the General Department of Criminal Evidence or at National Identity Centers. Expatriates can complete the procedure exclusively at Personal Identification Centers across all governorates.
The ministry said the decision follows repeated reports of crowding at border checkpoints, particularly at Kuwait International Airport, where travelers who had not completed their biometric registration in advance caused long wait times and disruptions.
The Ministry of Interior emphasised that the change is part of ongoing efforts to streamline travel procedures and ensure smoother experiences for all passengers. Citizens and residents are being urged to complete their biometric registration well ahead of scheduled trips to avoid delays or complications.
