Giardino's festive brunch is a full-blown celebration designed for families who want it all: abundant food, lively entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere. The Christmas edition of the restaurant's signature Into the Jungle brunch features a lavish buffet with global favourites, including classic roast turkey, alongside live stations and festive desserts. Guests can choose to dine indoors or on the pool-facing terrace, with complimentary pool access adding to the holiday mood.