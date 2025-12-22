From lavish buffets to refined festive lunches, here’s where to celebrate in style
Dubai: Christmas in Dubai has become synonymous with indulgent brunches, elegant dining rooms, and beautifully curated festive menus.
Whether you're planning a family celebration, a relaxed afternoon with friends, or a refined Christmas lunch with skyline views, the city's luxury hotels are pulling out all the stops this season.
From immersive buffet experiences to intimate set menus, here's where to book a Christmas brunch or lunch worth dressing up for.
Luxury Christmas brunches in Dubai offer more than just food. They're an experience, combining atmosphere, entertainment, and beautifully executed menus that let you celebrate without lifting a finger. Whether you're after a family-friendly buffet or an elegant sit-down meal, these festive offerings ensure your Christmas feels special, memorable, and completely stress-free.
Giardino's festive brunch is a full-blown celebration designed for families who want it all: abundant food, lively entertainment, and a vibrant atmosphere. The Christmas edition of the restaurant's signature Into the Jungle brunch features a lavish buffet with global favourites, including classic roast turkey, alongside live stations and festive desserts. Guests can choose to dine indoors or on the pool-facing terrace, with complimentary pool access adding to the holiday mood.
Dates & Prices:
Saturday, December 21 (1pm to 5pm):
Dh350 (soft beverages)
Dh450 (beverages)
Dh570 (sparkling-style beverages)
Dh810 (premium package)
Kids (4 to 11): Dh165
Christmas Eve, Tuesday, December 24 (1pm to 5pm):
Dh400 (soft beverages)
Dh500 (beverages)
Dh620 (sparkling-style beverages)
Dh860 (premium package)
Kids (4 to 11): Dh190
Christmas Day, Wednesday, December 25 (1pm to 5pm):
Dh675 (soft beverages)
Dh800 (beverages)
Dh955 (sparkling-style beverages)
Dh1,115 (premium package)
Kids (4 to 11): Dh265
Entertainment: DJ, kids' activities, animal cosplay, and Santa visits on December 24 and 25.
For those who prefer a refined, evening-led celebration, Vanitas offers a classic Italian Christmas experience inspired by art, tradition, and Mediterranean flavours. The festive four-course set menu focuses on elegance and comfort, making it ideal for a quieter, more intimate celebration without the bustle of a buffet.
Dates & Prices:
December 24 & 25, 7pm to 11pm
Dh499 per person (food only)
À la carte options are also available
If skyline views and modern Asian-inspired cuisine are your idea of festive perfection, CÉ LA VI's Christmas Day lunch delivers a polished yet relaxed celebration. The curated set menu blends seasonal classics with the restaurant's signature flair, making it a great choice for a stylish afternoon gathering.
Date & Price:
Wednesday, December 25
Dh250 per person (festive set menu)
La Sirene brings a warm, sun-kissed twist to Christmas with a Lebanese-style festive lunch. Expect generous mezza, comforting flavours, and a relaxed atmosphere that's perfect for families. A visit from Santa and thoughtful touches for kids make this a welcoming, community-style celebration.
Date & Prices:
Wednesday, December 25 (12pm to 4pm)
Dh359 per person (soft beverages)
Dh459 per person (beverages)
Dh559 per person (beverages plus hubbly bubbly)
Children under 6 dine free; ages 6 to 12 receive 50 per cent off
Atlantis The Royal offers a festive experience rooted in classic British tradition, elevated with Michelin-starred finesse. This is a refined, evening dining option designed for those seeking a quieter, luxury-led Christmas celebration with a focus on craftsmanship and comfort.
Dates & Prices:
December 1 to 30 (6pm to 11pm): Dh980 per person
Christmas Eve, December 24: Dh980 per person
Christmas Day, December 25: Dh1,095 per person
Children under 12 are welcome until 9pm
Set beneath the Burj Khalifa, Armani/Mediterraneo's Christmas brunch blends global flavours with understated elegance. The buffet showcases Mediterranean-inspired seasonal dishes, while live music, kids' activities, and a visit from Santa ensure the celebration feels festive yet refined.
Date & Prices:
Wednesday, December 25 (1pm to 4pm)
Dh420 per person (soft drinks)
Dh555 per person (beverages)
Dh755 per person (premium package)
