From easy mains to store-bought desserts, small choices can make the day feel lighter
Dubai: Christmas is all about warmth, connection, and good food shared with the people you love. But somewhere between the planning, shopping, and cooking, the joy can get lost in the chaos. The good news is that you don't need a five-course elaborate spread or hours in the kitchen to create a beautiful Christmas feast at home. Here's how you can keep it simple, delicious, and genuinely enjoyable.
Forget what a "proper" Christmas dinner is supposed to look like. If your family prefers biryani over turkey, or pasta over roast potatoes, lean into that. The best festive meals are the ones people actually enjoy eating, not the ones that follow tradition for tradition's sake. In case you actually want to cook a traditional meal like turkey, here is a listicle on where to get your turkey takeaways that will sort your dinner plans out.
Pick a main dish that feels special but doesn't require constant attention. Roasted chicken, a slow-cooked lamb shoulder, or even a well-seasoned baked salmon can anchor the meal without the pressure of a massive turkey that takes hours to cook and carve.
Three or four good sides are more than enough. Think roasted vegetables tossed in olive oil and herbs, a fresh salad, buttery mashed potatoes, or a grain like couscous or rice pilaf. These dishes can be prepped ahead and finished just before serving, giving you more time to actually sit down with everyone.
Avoid the trap of making ten different things. It's exhausting, and honestly, no one will miss the extra dishes. Quality over quantity always wins.
Christmas desserts can be store-bought without guilt. A good quality cake, some festive cookies, or even a simple fruit platter with chocolate on the side works beautifully. If baking brings you joy, go for it. If it doesn't, skip it. No one will judge you for serving a delicious cheesecake from the bakery section.
You can get mince pies from Carrefour 6x70g for Dh18 (discounted price) and from Waitrose 4 for 220g for Dh22 each. Plum cakes and Yule logs can also be found in your nearest supermarket like Spinneys or Carrefour which will sort your dessert out easily.
A festive table doesn't need to be Pinterest-perfect. A simple tablecloth, some candles, and a few sprigs of greenery or fairy lights can create warmth without fuss. Play some holiday music in the background, dim the lights slightly, and let the atmosphere do the work.
The goal is comfort, not a magazine spread. Mismatched plates and casual serving bowls are perfectly fine. What matters is that everyone feels welcome and relaxed.
For a lovely shared family time put on some nostalgic Christmas movie marathons like Home Alone and Polar Express.
Christmas dinner doesn't have to fall entirely on one person. Let others contribute. For the kids the festive excitement will fuel their motivation to help out in the kitchen and can also be a bonding moment.
Someone can bring drinks, another can handle the salad, and kids can help set the table or arrange desserts. Cooking together, even in small ways, makes the meal feel less like a performance and more like a celebration.
Once the food is on the table, let it be. Don't stress about refills, perfect plating, or whether everything turned out exactly right. Sit down, eat slowly, and enjoy the conversation. The best Christmas feasts aren't remembered for flawless execution. They're remembered for laughter, stories, and the feeling of being together.
A Christmas feast at home doesn't need to be complicated. Keep the menu manageable, share the load, and focus on what really matters: good food, good company, and a little bit of festive magic.
