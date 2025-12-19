Christmas in the Middle East: Food traditions from Palestine to Egypt

However, burbara and the meghli are two types of puddings that are distinctive during Christmas and rich with symbolism. Burbara is a wheat porridge made on December 4 to celebrate the Feast of Saint Barbara and kick off Christmas. The wheat represents the time she spent hiding in wheat fields while fleeing persecution. The grain is soaked overnight, then boiled with spices and raisins. It’s topped with shaved coconut, candied fennel, pomegranate, etc. The meghli or mughli – common in Lebanon and Palestine – is traditionally prepared for new mothers in the Levant, and it also signifies the birth of Jesus. It has caraway, sugar and cinnamon, and again, topped with coconut, almonds, pistachios, pine nuts and even raisins.