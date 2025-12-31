5 Kerala restaurants in Dubai perfect for a New Year’s feast with family

From flaky parottas and aromatic biryanis to spicy curries, our guide has you covered
Begin 2026 with a biryani folks, you won't regret it.
If you're not up for brunch and a little overwhelmed by homesickness, why not head to a flavour-packed Kerala feast instead? From flaky parottas and aromatic biryanis to spicy curries that are too good to be true, these 5 Kerala restaurants in Dubai will bring your home straight to you. Great for family gatherings or a festive feast with friends, each spot promises hearty portions, warm vibes, and dishes so good you will be dreaming about them well into 2026.
I can tell you from experience: A New Year that starts with a Malabar parotta and rich curries, is usually one to remember. So, dig into some good curries, biryanis, so you can lean into a long nap later. With spacious seating across multiple levels, it’s perfect for families, friends, or a big festive crew. The staff make you feel welcome, and every dish looks as good as it tastes.
Where: 12C St – Al Karama – Dubai, UAE
When: 6 AM to 12 AM daily
Cost: Starts around Dh85 for two
We're always missing home, aren't we? Say no more, say no more.
This cosy Kerala gem serves up authentic South Indian delights, from fluffy appams and crispy dosas to rich curries and indulgent biryanis that transport you straight to Kerala. The food is fresh and well-spiced (or not, if you’re sensitive). Perfect for breakfast, lunch, or a festive family feast, the friendly staff and casual vibes make it a spot where everyone leaves happy, full, and planning their next visit.
Where: Opposite Pasons Al Madina Supermarket, Street 10 A, Sheikh Hamdan Colony, Al Karama, Dubai
Aaraamam Dubai has serving food for the soul since 2005. Fish curries, sambar, and biryanis spiced just right, what more do you need?
Don’t miss the show-stoppers: Kozhi Varutharachathu (chicken in roasted coconut gravy) and Mutton Ularthiyathu (dry-spiced lamb) — proof that heritage cooking can be both authentic and downright irresistible.
Where: 14B St – Al Karama – Sheikh Hamdan Colony
When: 6 AM to 12:30 AM daily
Ring in the New Year with a flavour-packed trip to Adaminde Chayakada, where Kozhikode nostalgia meets some playful twists. From quirky hits like Peridatha Chicken Fry and Bejaraya Brain Fry to soul food like Bamboo Biryani and Chattichoru, every dish is a celebration. Wake up to the Royal Malabar Naastha breakfast buffet or dive into dinner feasts that fuse regional Malabar flavours with global flair.
Where: Nabooda Building – Damascus Street – Al Qusais
When: Open daily (hours vary; late-night options available)
Cost: Starts around Dh85 for two
Kick off the New Year with a feast at Cochin Harbour, Karama’s go-to spot for authentic Kerala flavors. From Karimeen Pollichathu and Pothi Choru to Seafood Kizhi, every dish packs bold spices and homestyle comfort. The warm, casual vibe and attentive service make it perfect for ringing in 2026 with friends or family.
Where: 12C St – Al Karama – Dubai, UAE
When: 6 AM to 12 AM daily
Cost: Starts around Dh85 for two
