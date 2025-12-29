GOLD/FOREX
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

5 Filipino restaurants to feast with family on New Year’s Day 2026

Here’s our pick of five spots where you can eat the best dishes, toast to new beginnings

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
4 MIN READ
A boodle fight anyone? It's where you you can enjoy an all-you-can-eat Filipino finger-food feast.

Shutterstock

Did someone say...sea food?

Well even if you didn't, we're already telling you where to go (sorry, not sorry). Begin 2026 on a rather deliciously fishy note by gathering your loved ones around a table brimming with the bright flavours of the Philippines.

From sizzling sisig and savory inasal to creamy ube desserts and fresh seafood delights, Filipino cuisine is all about sharing, laughter, and memorable moments. So, if you’re craving hearty classics or modern twists, we fished out (Ah, the puns keep coming), Dubai’s Filipino restaurants that offer the perfect setting to celebrate the first day of the year with family. Here’s our pick of five spots where you can eat mouthwatering dishes, toast to new beginnings, and make the start of 2026 truly unforgettable.

1) Kitakits Kafe & Klubb

Looking for a lively spot to ring in the New Year with the family? This vibrant live music venue in Dubai combines the festive energy of a club with the comfort of hearty Filipino cuisine, making it perfect for a fun-filled celebration. From crispy vegetable spring rolls and golden battered prawns to classic chicken inasal and sizzling sisig, there’s something for every palate.

The atmosphere is upbeat and full of cheer, with singers from both the club and the public taking the stage to perform live, keeping the party energy high throughout the night. It’s a place where families can enjoy great food, live entertainment, and a festive vibe as they welcome the New Year together.

When: Open daily 7pm–4am
Where: Marco Polo Hotel, Al Muteena, Deira

2) Kooya

Celebrate the New Year at Kooya Filipino Eatery, a vibrant spot in Dubai’s Marina Promenade where family, friends, and flavorful Filipino cuisine come together. The menu is a delight for all, from sizzling sisig and chicken inasal to vegetable spring rolls, noodles, and rich desserts like flan. Generous portions make sharing a joy, while the relaxed, boho-inspired ambiance evokes a breezy island vibe reminiscent of the Philippines. Perfect for families wanting a fun and tasty start to 2026, Kooya combines culture, comfort, and celebration under one roof. Don’t miss the must-try sisig and indulgent desserts.

Where: Nasaq Street, Marina Promenade, Dubai

When: 11am–11pm daily

3) Manila 21

Think you can handle dinner with a side of party? At Manila 21, neon lights, pool tables, and thumping beats set the stage for a night that’s as much about fun as it is about food. Chow down on authentic Filipino flavors—from adventurous chicken feet adobo and crispy crablets to crowd-pleasers like lumpiang Shanghai and golden fries—while a live band keeps the energy high. Perfect for a group night out where you can eat, sip, and dance without missing a beat.

When: Open daily 7pm–3am

Where: Avenue Hotel, Al Rigga

4) Dampa Seafood and Grill

At Dampa Seafood Grill, it’s all about good vibes, big flavors, and bare-hand feasting—just like a true Filipino gathering. We're talking about tables overflowing with fresh seafood, colourful sides—just dive in and share with family, friends, or even make a solo feast out of it. Vibrant, lively, and completely wholesome, this is dining that’s all about joy, laughter, and plenty of food for everyone to dig into. Forget the formalities—here, it’s all about full plates, happy bellies, and a hands-on experience you’ll actually remember.

5) Paluto restaurant

Nestled inside Dubai’s Waterfront Market on Al Khaleej Street, Paluto Restaurant is a seafood lover’s paradise. Here, you can handpick fresh catches from the market and have them cooked just the way you like—grilled, steamed, or fried—turning every meal into a personalized feast.

From tangy sinigang na salmon to indulgent butter shrimp, each dish bursts with authentic Filipino flavoUrs. Portions are generous, making it perfect for sharing with friends or family, and the prices are delightfully wallet-friendly. Friendly staff, warm smiles, and a lively, bustling atmosphere complete the experience, making every visit a memorable celebration of seafood.

Open for lunch and dinner, with table service and takeout options, Paluto is your go-to spot for fresh, flavorful Filipino seafood in Dubai, and truly a good way to ring in 2026.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Up Next

