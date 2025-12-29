From record-breaking shows to quiet beaches, here’s where to watch fireworks across UAE
Dubai: The UAE does not believe in subtle New Year’s Eve celebrations. From record-breaking fireworks and drone spectacles to quieter waterfront and desert displays, the country offers dozens of ways to watch the sky light up as the clock strikes midnight. Whether you’re celebrating with family, avoiding crowds, or chasing the most iconic views, here’s your complete guide to New Year’s Eve fireworks across the UAE, broken down by emirate and vibe.
Time: Midnight
Location: Al Marjan Island and Al Hamra Bay
Ras Al Khaimah’s main New Year’s Eve event is one of the largest fireworks displays in the world. The 15-minute show stretches across an extraordinary 6 kilometres, running from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra. More than 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, fill the sky with large-scale aerial formations synced with the fireworks. As midnight hits, the display culminates with the launch of the largest single firework ever attempted, making this one of the most ambitious countdowns globally.
Time: 8pm
Location: Corniche Al Qawasim
This earlier fireworks display is designed for families and residents who prefer to celebrate before the midnight rush. The Corniche location offers easy access and a relaxed atmosphere, making it a popular option for those with children or early plans.
Time: 8pm
Location: Opposite Julphar Towers
These fireworks can be viewed from Manar Mall and along the Ras Al Khaimah Corniche. It’s a convenient option for residents staying close to the city centre, with clear sightlines and less travel involved.
Overlooking Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront hosts a lively New Year’s Eve atmosphere with fireworks, a choreographed fountain show and live entertainment. With more than 20 restaurants and cafés in one location, it’s ideal for those who want to dine, stroll and watch the sky light up without moving between venues.
Stretching 3.5 kilometres along Sharjah’s coastline, Al Heera Beach offers a family-friendly celebration with open-air entertainment and beachside fireworks. The area features 18 cafés and restaurants, making it easy to turn the night into a relaxed seaside celebration.
In Sharjah’s Eastern Region, Khorfakkan Beach provides one of the most scenic New Year’s Eve settings in the UAE. Fireworks explode where the mountains meet the sea, with entertainment and dining spread across 22 seafront restaurants and cafés. The drive through mountain tunnels adds to the experience.
Price: Dh340 adults, Dh150 children
Fireworks visible: Yes (Al Majaz fireworks)
Al Noor Island offers a quieter New Year’s Eve experience with a beachside dinner and guided stargazing session. With limited tables and views of Al Majaz’s fireworks, it’s ideal for those seeking something intimate and away from crowds.
Departure: 11:30pm from Al Majaz Waterfront
Fireworks visible: Yes
Private boat cruises across Khalid Lagoon offer a unique view of Sharjah’s fireworks. Each 45-minute cruise accommodates up to 10 guests and provides uninterrupted views from the water.
Burj Khalifa
The world’s most famous countdown features fireworks, LED displays and fountain shows. Expect heavy crowds, road closures and an unforgettable midnight moment.
Atlantis The Palm
Large-scale fireworks visible across Palm Jumeirah’s Boardwalk and beaches, with wide viewing angles over the water.
Burj Al Arab
Best viewed from Jumeirah Beach and Umm Suqeim, offering one of Dubai’s most recognisable backdrops.
Bluewaters and JBR
Waterfront promenades, beach views and Ain Dubai create a lively, walkable New Year’s Eve setting.
Al Seef
Heritage-style buildings and creek reflections create a calmer alternative to Downtown.
Dubai Creek Harbour
Open promenades with distant skyline views and more breathing room.
Dubai Frame (Zabeel Park)
A striking architectural backdrop bridging old and new Dubai.
Jumeirah Beach Hotel, J1 Beach, Nikki Beach, Bulgari Resort
Sea breezes, open horizons and layered skyline views make these popular coastal choices.
Hatta, Al Marmoom Oasis, Bab Al Shams
Ideal for those prioritising space, stargazing and avoiding city crowds.
A 62-minute continuous fireworks display enhanced by 6,500 drones, running from 8pm to midnight. Entry is Dh10, making it one of the most accessible large-scale celebrations in the UAE.
Eight kilometres of open waterfront make this a family favourite, with space to spread out and multiple organised viewing zones.
Multiple displays at 9pm and midnight across Yas Bay, Yas Marina and Yas Beach make this ideal for families and early celebrations.
Open beaches and picnic areas offer a calmer countdown away from the city centre.
Desert fireworks viewed from festival zones and surrounding dunes create a dramatic contrast against the night sky.
While gala tickets are premium starting from Dh3,500 for John Legend's performance, fireworks can still be viewed from nearby public areas and roads.
