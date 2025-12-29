Ras Al Khaimah’s main New Year’s Eve event is one of the largest fireworks displays in the world. The 15-minute show stretches across an extraordinary 6 kilometres, running from Al Marjan Island to Al Hamra. More than 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, fill the sky with large-scale aerial formations synced with the fireworks. As midnight hits, the display culminates with the launch of the largest single firework ever attempted, making this one of the most ambitious countdowns globally.